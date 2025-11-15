Tánaiste: Environmental regulations have 'gone far too complex'

The Tánaiste today (Saturday, November 15) said in Co. Kildare that environmental regulations have 'gone far too complex”.

Speaking at the Fine Gael Agriculture and Rural Development Conference, Tánaiste Simon Harris, acknowledged that key issues for farmers from the nitrates derogation, to Mercosur and Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) reform “are live and complex”.

According to the Tánaiste today’s conference is about” listening, about engagement, and about setting out a clear and confident vision for the future of Irish agriculture and rural development”.

Despite the impact of Storm Claudia with thousands of homes, farms and businesses across the country without power there was a decent turn out of Fine Gael party faithful with many of the major farming organisations also well represented today.

The Tánaiste was keen to stress that he recognises that “farmers are here during the good times and the bad”.

"Farming is what is here when everything elses leaves.

“Fine Gael will never turn its back on rural Ireland.

“We will continue to fight for fairness - in Brussels, in Cabinet, and in every corner of this island.

“We will continue to value the people who rise before dawn, who work the land, who produce the food that feeds our nation and much of the world,” he said.

Simon Harris also pledged that Fine Gael will “never allow farmers to be vilified”.

“Farmers are part of the solution, not the problem,” he said.

But he also acknowledged that there are challenges facing Irish agriculture at this time from the immediate, such as the nitrates derogation to long term like generational renewal and ensuring young farmers have a future they can rely on.

Tánaiste

The Tánaiste said that he recognises the important role of agriculture and food production not just to local rural economies but to the Irish economy as a whole.

“When rural Ireland thrives, Ireland thrives,” he stated.

Simon Harris also told the audience gathered in Co. Kildare that Fine Gael wants to ensure that farming is not just a tradition, “but a modern, viable career”.

He said the party knows that “young farmers, the next generation, are determined, innovative, and committed to the land”.

But the Tánaiste also acknowledged that young farmers want to live on their family farms and that planning issues are a concern for some of them.

He told the audience at the Fine Gael Agriculture and Rural Development Conference that Programme for Government "sets out in black and white our vision for balanced regional development and thriving rural communities".

"It’s not just a list of promises; it’s a plan that is being delivered every single day in towns, villages, and parishes across this country.

"It’s about making sure that young families can live where they grew up, that small towns can attract business and retain talent, that services are local and accessible, and that no community feels left behind.

"It’s about supporting the small businesses, the local shops, the marts, the community centres and the GAA clubs that are the beating heart of rural Ireland," the Tánaiste said.