TAFE pushes principles rather than profits at Agritechnica

Within the western part of Europe, TAFE has usually been regarded as one of those rather obscure Asian manufacturers that no doubt produces a good product, but that product has little relevance within mainstream agriculture.

The company, which is the third largest manufacturer of tractors in the world by volume, was brought to prominence more recently through the well publicised fall-out with AGCO.

This was a situation that had been bubbling away for sometime and broke surface when AGCO took the initiative in cutting the ties, despite the large mutual shareholdings the two companies had in each other.

That is now all water under bridge according to Mallika Srinivasan, chair and managing director of TAFE, and also the owner, who has been at Agritechnica spearheading a new drive into the European market.

Big numbers

It might be considered that a marketing push by an Indian company into Europe will struggle for many reasons, even one that produces 200,000 units annually.

One reason being the lack of any tractor offering more than 100hp.

Yet Mallika Srinivasan and her team are determined that there is a greater share of this significant segment to be taken by her company and she set out her views at the German show.

It is widely held in the farm machinery industry that it is, above all else, a people business and Srinivasan appears well aware of this for despite her position, she is determined to be seen as approachable and connected.

Creating machinery is all about numbers and engineering, Mallika Srinivasan is well equipped to deal with the complexities

Moreover, she is naturally equipped to fulfill this role, having a personality and presence that was to a large extent shaped and developed by early her education, taken at an Irish-run convent in India.

It was, she relates, an holistic upbringing with drama and sport playing as an important part in equipping the pupils for future life as the academic studies, at which she excelled, particularly English and mathematics, but she considers herself a scientist rather than linguist.

Having such a solid foundation in life is always an advantage in the business world and the greatest gift it bestowed she noted is confidence, a self belief that will take her into boardrooms populated by strong characters with values that do not always immediately concur with her own.

A matter of trust

Along with the confidence, her early days at school also instilled a range of personal values that she extends to the business.

It is from these that a framework of operating stands is built with all decisions and developments referring back to this structure that lies at the core of the TAFE tractors.

Mallika Srinivasan explains that there are three main moral pillars that she insists TAFE Tractors abides by in conducting its business. They are integrity, quality and respect.

Being part of, rather than just a supplier to, the farming community is a vital part of TAFE's guiding philosophy

Guided by these enduring principles, the company considers itself more than just a manufacturer, it sees itself as a route to greater mechanisation and economic prosperity for the Indian farmer.

To a certain degree, all manufacturers prefer to view themselves in such a charitable light, but TAFE, however, backs it up with firm commitments and expenditure at ground level.

Getting machinery on to the fields

It is the establishment of JFarm Services as an educational and training institute back in 1964 that underlines this desire to improve the lot of the Indian farmer, and, by extension, the rural community as a whole, for over 60% of the population derives its income from agriculture.

In 2018 JFarm Services expanded its scope by establishing what we would understand as a machinery ring platform.

Bringing the latest technology to Indian farmers has always been the aim of TAFE

However, rather than have a coordinator sit in the middle of the web taking just enough to cover expenses, JFarm has created the platform for farmers to use free of charge.

Farmers can borrow and lend machinery through the app and there are now 21 million farmers using it with a staff of 150 supporting it, all at the expense of TAFE which claims that 2% of its budget is directed back into the community through projects such as this.

It is this sort of activity which Srinivasan is keen to promote as evidence of her company's willingness to engage with farmers at ground level, although its scalability in western Europe, or the desirability to do so, would need careful consideration.

TAFE embraces digital technology

Yet TAFE is not all about community support - that money needs to come from somewhere and it is vigorously pursuing the latest trends in tractor manufacture to ensure its successful future, including digitisation.

India, she notes has taken to the mobile phone and other digital technology with great alacrity, bypassing landlines for communication and readily accepting the advent of digital payment.

This has enabled another initiative to gain great success and that is the formation of a clearing system for farmers requiring loans for equipment.

When calling at a dealership, the farmer can apply for finance through the system which immediately forwards his requirements to a range of finance houses, which can then respond with an offer.

The process takes minutes and is claimed to ease the access to essential capital for farmers, a struggle that has been made a good deal easier thanks to TAFE.

Self-steering tractors relying on visual sensory systems are now being developed for production

Naturally, digital has taken root on board the tractors as well and for those who might think small Asian tractors are not particularity sophisticated, then the presence of various GPS systems and self guidance systems based on visual feedback might come as a surprise.

The field guidance and auto steer systems will be available for retrofitting to any make or age of tractor, although pricing has not been disclosed as yet.

TAFE tractors already has a sizable presence within Europe with over 200 dealers selling the product and it will be looking for more over the coming months with Ireland being seen as a prime area for expansion.