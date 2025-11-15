Storm Claudia: Under 5,000 homes, farms and businesses without power

Storm Claudia has left under 5,000 homes, farms and businesses across the country without power this morning (Saturday, November 15), according to ESB Networks.

The Status Yellow winds associated with the storm have resulted in some power outages, predominantly in the south of the country.

A spokesperson for ESB Networks said that the impact on the electricity network has been "modest and in line with previous such wind warnings".

ESB Networks crews have been mobilised in impacted areas since yesterday and are responding to power outages where it is safe to do so.

Source: ESB Networks

ESB Networks apologised to all homes, farms and businesses impacted for the inconvenience caused by the power outages.

Real-time information on power outages and restoration times is available on the ESB's Power Check website.

Members of the public who come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, are warned to never, ever touch or approach these as they are live and extremely dangerous.

You can report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1800 372 999.

Storm Claudia

The storm, which also brought heavy rain, caused significant flooding in some parts of the country, particularly the midlands and east.

Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) chair in Co. Wexford, Tom Doyle, who farms south of Gorey, told Agriland that between 50-60mm of rain had fallen in the local area in 24 hours.

Henry Burns, IFA chair in Co. Laois, who is based near Mountmellick, said that a lot of farmland has been flooded.

He has also appealed for "common sense" to be applied when it comes to cleaning out rivers, streams and tributaries.

The weather warnings issued by Met Éireann for the storm, including a Status Orange rain warning for counties Dublin, Wexford and Wicklow, have now expired.

A Status Yellow rainfall alert issued by the UK Met Office for counties Armagh and Down will remain in place until 12:00p.m today.

Road users are urged to take extra care this morning as there is a lot of surface water on some routes.