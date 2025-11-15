Trump cuts tariffs on certain US imports, including beef

US President Donald Trump has announced he will cut tariffs across a range of US imports, including beef.

The president yesterday (Friday, November 14) signed an executive order modifying the scope of the reciprocal tariffs that he first announced on April 2, 2025.

President Trump said the decision came after he considered information and recommendations from officials, the status of negotiations with various trading partners, current domestic demand for certain products, current domestic capacity to produce certain products, "among other things".

The move follows recent victories for the Democrats in elections in New Jersey, Virginia and New York City, where the cost of living emerged as a major issue for voters.

However, President Trump has maintained that his trade policies, including reciprocal tariffs, have not driven inflation.

Tariffs

In a fact sheet published by the White House, it was confirmed that certain qualifying agricultural products will no longer be subject to those tariffs, such as certain food not grown in the US.

The fact sheet outlined that some of these products include:

Coffee and tea;

tropical fruits and fruit juices;

Cocoa and spices;

Bananas, oranges, and tomatoes;

Beef;

Additional fertilisers (some fertilisers have never been subject to the reciprocal tariffs).

It was confirmd that the modifications will take effective retroactively from midnight on Thursday (November 13).

The White House fact sheet said that the order "follows the significant progress the president has made in securing more reciprocal terms for our bilateral trade relationships".

"President Trump’s deals have had and will continue to have broad impacts on domestic production and the economy as a whole, including enhanced market access for our agriculture exporters," it added.