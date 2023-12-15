The deadline for tranche 2 of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3) has this evening (Friday, December 15) been extended until January 19, 2024.

Earlier this week, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue had said that Tranche 2 of TAMS 3 would close today, but it seems that decision has now been revised.

Announcing the extension today, Minister McConalogue said: “This extension of the deadline from today, December 15 – a date I announced earlier this week to facilitate the timely processing of applications received since the tranche opened in July, particularly for those who need to carry out urgent works in early 2024 – acknowledges concerns expressed by advisors about the time required to fully complete applications currently on hand.”

“I would draw particular attention to the requirement to have the necessary authorisations submitted to my department in a timely manner.

“In this regard, all authorisations should be submitted by advisors by January 5, 2024, in order to ensure that applications can, in turn, be fully submitted by the new deadline of January 19.”

TAMS

In his earlier announcement this week, Minister McConalogue had said that Tranche 3 of the scheme will open on Monday, December 18 and close on Friday, April 12, 2024 at close of business.

Advisors and farmers are reminded that tranche 3 of TAMS 3 will close for applications on Friday 12 April 2024, as previously advised,” the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has confirmed.

Included among the eligible investments under TAMS 3 are calving pen areas; slatted and cubicle areas over tanks; robotic slurry scrapers; silage effluent tank and computerised calf feeders.

Earlier this week, the minister had also said that all eligible applications received in tranche 2 will be approved.