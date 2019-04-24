Table: How many tractors of each brand are there in Ireland?

The Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport has just released data up to the end of 2018, detailing the current (brand-by-brand) population of tractors in Ireland (based on what’s taxed for road use).

The data ultimately comes from a departmental report – titled Irish Bulletin of Vehicle and Driver Statistics 2018. Here’s a brand-by-brand analysis of the numbers.

These figures are indicative of the standing tractor population (licensed for road use – to use the correct terminology) as of December 31, 2018.

The data indicates that there were 16,225 Massey Ferguson tractors (licensed for road use) in the Republic of Ireland.

Next up was New Holland (12,368). It was in second place (based on the population of its tractors that were spread across the country).

Following close behind (in third place) was John Deere, with its tally of 11,619 tractors.

Interestingly, there were 6,610 in the Case / David Brown category. The tally for Ford was 5,971.

Other sizeable tallies included Zetor (3,770), Landini (2,889), Deutz [Deutz-Fahr] (1,954) and Fiat [Fiatagri] (1,794).

Of course, due to the (sometimes outdated) make/brand classifications adopted by the department, there is some almost unavoidable confusion. This, however, is quite limited in the context of the overall figures.

For example, there are classifications for both Ford and New Holland – as there should be. However, for example, some 40 Series models might arguably be classed as either Fords or New Hollands – or both. Is this data accurate?

Similarly, there are classifications for both Valmet and Valtra – as there should be. Again, there was a period (in the transition from Valmet to Valtra Valmet and then, ultimately, Valtra) when such tractors might have fallen under either classification or both.

Also unusual is the legacy situation, whereby Case IH’s founding brands are still split up into Case / David Brown and International. While OK for older tractors, where do more recent Case IH models go?

One would presume they go into the Case / David Brown folder (and the numbers evident from the table would appear to back up that assertion). However, is it possible that some Case IH tractors have found their way into the International list?

The ‘other makes’ category accounted for 811 tractors. One can only wonder what oddities reside there.

A further ‘make unspecified’ category contained 609 tractors. Again, one can only speculate as to what surprises lurk within.