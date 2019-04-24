Gardaí appeal for machinery owners to ‘immobilise vehicles’

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who owns or uses heavy plant machinery to take “every possible step to secure and immobilise their vehicles”.

The appeal comes in light of the several recent ATM robberies which involved the use of heavy machinery.

The statement from Gardaí read: “Please ensure they are stored securely and not left in an area that is easily accessible overnight.

If criminal groups cannot steal diggers and other similar machinery, they cannot tear out ATMs.

“This will also mean that these expensive pieces of machinery are not destroyed or burnt out after they are stolen,” the statement read.

Continuing, the statement called on members of the public who see any unusual movement of plant machinery, commercial jeeps, or pickup trucks during night time hours to report such activity immediately to An Garda Síochána.

Concluding, the statement warned members of the public not to assume somebody else has already made the call.

The Garda Confidential Line can be contacted on: 1800-666111; or contact Crimestoppers on: 1800-250025.

ATM recovered

Meanwhile, in Northern Ireland, an ATM machine which was stolen in the early hours of Tuesday, April 16, has been recovered by police.

The machine was taken from a premises in the Market Square area of Bushmills using a stolen digger, tractor and low loader.

The Antrim theft was the ninth such robbery to take place in Northern Ireland this year, with each incident causing devastation on local communities, according to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).