Sunny spells ahead…but patchy rain as well

The coming days will be bright, with good sunny spells, but patchy rain and drizzle will also affect much of the country, according to Met Éireann.

Today, Monday, August 26, will be mainly dry with sunny periods, with the best of this in the eastern half of the country.

Cloud will increase in the west, with patchy rain developing along the west and north-west coast during the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures today will be 17° to 21°, with light to moderate south-west breezes.

Tonight will continue to be dry in many areas, though rain will become more persistent in the west and will spread further inland as the night progresses. Lowest temperatures will be 9° to 13°.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, August 27, will be much the same as today, starting dry and sunny in the east, but with rain and drizzle in the west gradually spreading to all areas into the afternoon and early evening.

Highest temperatures tomorrow will range from 16° to 20° or 21° in the east, with light to moderate southerly breezes.

Rain and drizzle will continue into the night, but will clear from western areas as the night goes on. Lowest temperatures on Tuesday night will be 9° to 12°.

On Wednesday morning, August 28, rain and drizzle will start in the east of the country before clearing. The rest of the day will be bright with sunny spells and some scattered showers, mainly in the western half of the country.

Highest temperatures on Wednesday will be 15° to 19° with moderate west to south-west breezes.

Moving to Thursday, August 29, showery rain will develop in the west and north-west, spreading to the east later. This rain will clear later in the day, with sunny spells and a few showers. Highest temperatures will be 16° to 19°, with fresh south to south-west winds.

Rain will be heavier and more persistent on Friday, August 30, spreading to the east throughout the day. This will clear in the evening and early night. Highest temperatures on Friday will be 16° to 18°, with fresh south to south-west winds, which will veer west to north-west as rain clears.

Saturday, August 31, is expected to be a cool, breezy day, with a mixture of sunshine and showers, some of which will be heavy. Highest temperatures of 14° to 17° with moderate to fresh, gusty westerly winds.

Finally, Sunday, September 1, is expected to continue cool and breezy with a mixture of sunshine and showers, and highest temperatures of 14° to 17°, with moderate west to north-west winds.

Met Éireann is also warning that conditions today, Monday, August 26, will be conducive to the spread of potato blight, conditions which will continue tomorrow and tomorrow night.

Conditions for drying will be reasonable at first, but will become poorer as the week progresses, while spraying conditions will be best over today and tomorrow, away from Atlantic coasts, but with conditions deteriorating as the week goes on.

Soil moisture deficits are currently low, with the ground saturated in many areas. There will be some restriction to growth in some well-drained soils in Leinster.