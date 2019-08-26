Plant disruptions should not be turned into ‘own goal’ – MII
Plant disruptions from a renewed series of protests should not be turned into an “own goal”, Meat Industry Ireland (MII) is urging.
The group that represents Irish meat processors was referring to a visit by officials from China to inspect Irish beef plants, with a view to opening further access for Irish exports to the Asian country.
“The week ahead sees the commencement of a round of important processing plant inspections by a Chinese official delegation with a view to approving more beef plants for export to China. This is a positive for the entire sector, and any plant disruptions should not be turned into an ‘own goal’,” MII said in a statement.
Yesterday afternoon, Sunday, August 25, AgriLand reported that protests had begun at a number of plants around the country, though the farmers taking these actions seem to be doing so under their own initiative, rather than operating under the banner of any particular farm organisation.
MII added that, in its view, it was “very disappointing” that protests have resumed at a number of factories.
The processor group pointed to the “progress” that was made in the talks that concluded last week – in response to an initial wave of protests – as well as an agreement “for ongoing work on several areas which, if allowed to continue, should be positive for beef producers”.
The statement from the processor association acknowledged that beef price “remains a major talking point” since the talks ended, but added that price could not be discussed as it is determined by market conditions, which are “extremely challenging at the moment”, according to MII.
“Shooting the messenger by targeting processors will not solve the problems that the sector faces at present,” the statement said.
The statement went on: “Peaceful protest is a right of all, but any disruption of normal processing activity which impacts businesses, staff and farmer suppliers is unacceptable and will only do further damage in an already difficult trading environment.”
