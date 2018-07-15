9 awards for Kepak at World Steak Challenge

Kepak Group scooped nine awards at this year’s World Steak Challenge.

It was awarded two gold medals at the competition in grass-fed categories as well as picking up an award for Celtic Beef (Kepak’s US brand).

Flying the flag for Ireland, Kepak surpassed entrants from large beef-producing nations such as Japan, Brazil and the US to take home gold and bronze accolades across a number of different categories.

Kepak is an Irish meat processing and trading company with a turnover of €1 billion. It employs 3,000 people. It has beef, lamb, pork and convenience food processing facilities throughout Ireland and in the UK.

According to Kepak, the World Steak Challenge, held annually in London, offers steak producers across the globe the chance to benchmark their products against competitors and aims to highlight the benefits of eating steak as part of a healthy balanced diet.

Tom Finn, Kepak Beef Business Unit director, commented:

This achievement demonstrates the quality of beef that Kepak produces here in Ireland.

“As a company, we are very grateful to our loyal suppliers who farm beef with such passion on their family farms. Without their dedication and support, we could not have achieved this success.”