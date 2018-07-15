Ossory Show marks 120th year with busy programme

Ossory Agricultural Show will mark its 120th year with a varied line-up including a supersized truck and vintage show at Coolfin, Kilbreedy, Rathdowney, Co. Laois, on Sunday, July 22.

The festivities will kick off the previous evening with a barbecue, bar and music by Deuce.

The 2018 show is being held in support of Saplings and the Midlands Down Syndrome Centre.

Show day will include: the Meadow Meats €2,000 Super Beef Championship; the Glanbia €1,500 Fresian Calf Championship; the AIB Pedigree Inter-breed Calf Class; the Ashbourne Meats All-Ireland Senior Breeding Heifer; the Ossory Show All-Ireland Crossbred male or female calf born in 2017; and the FBD €1,200 Ossory Crossbred Belgian Blue Championship.

There will be categories for sheep and horses, and a working hunter championship on the day.

Other key attractions include: nominations to top stallions; poultry; arts and crafts; baking; sewing; local home produce; trade stands; entertainment; a fun dog show; best dressed competitions and a most glamorous granny contest.

A massive truck, vintage car and tractor show; traditional threshing; All-Ireland tug-of-war and a fittest family contest all help to draw the crowds at the event – which is also known as the Laois County Show.

Secretary Catherine Fitzgerald said the show is a significant part of Laois heritage, attracting people from all over the country.

“It has come a long way; and now, with new energetic members and volunteers, we are building on its success as a whole family experience,” she said.

The value of handmade crafts and baking as well as flower growing, is being increasingly recognised, especially among young people. We have over 250 classes in which people can exhibit, and we offer something for everyone.

“We introduced the massive trucks, vintage and car show in 2015 – which brought a whole new dynamic to the show and opened it up to even more visitors. We also work alongside deserving charities,” she added.