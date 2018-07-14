‘Whole new experience’ for visitors to Fendt factory

For end-users and fanatics alike, the Fendt Forum in Marktoberdorf (Germany) is the gateway to the Fendt world.

It houses showrooms, a shop and the ‘Diesel Ross’ restaurant. It’s the starting point for every factory tour.

The third section of the Fendt Forum opened back in October 2013. Construction work on the next phase will start shortly. This work will see the forum’s showroom quadruple in size.

The new exhibition and function hall will span 2,500m²; it will measure more than 14m from floor to ceiling.

The entrance gateway will be 6m tall – enough for “any machine to pass through”.

Since the facility was last extended in 2013, the manufacturer’s product portfolio has grown considerably; new forage harvesting equipment (particularly round balers and loader wagons), sprayers and tracked tractors have joined the fold.

The new (AGCO) IDEAL combine is also part of the mix.

Advertisement

“To present an extensive range of machines to visitors during any season and in any weather, we needed to design a new hall,” explained Peter-Josef Paffen, chairman of the board of management.

“The new exhibition hall will give us the chance to train both our regional and international sales partners on the machines themselves.

“Extending the Fendt Forum is also part of the ‘Fendt 2020 Strategy’, as it comes with the premise of offering year-round training for our entire full-line programme.”

‘Plenty of space’

According to the company, the new hall also offers “plenty of space for large events and functions”, seating about 2,000 people.

“As well as business meetings for all employees, we also hold other major events at our Fendt Forum,” said Ronald Schmidt, vice president of Fendt’s marketing department.