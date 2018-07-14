Classic corner: Cork collector restores 6-pot Deere, with a cosy SG2

It is very easy for confusion to reign when referring to the John Deere ’40’ series.

There were, in fact, three lines of models that carried this designation in the US alone. These were the small ‘utility’ tractors from the Waterloo factory, the larger 100-200hp machines from Dubuque and the much larger articulated models of over 200hp.

The mid-range ’40’ series were dubbed ‘The Iron Horses’ by the marketing people, to differentiate them from the previous Generation II models (which were more generally known as the ’30’ series).

Here, on this side of the Atlantic, there was also to be an update to the model range – another set of ’40’ series tractors. However, this was to take place in 1980 – three years after the US models were launched.

European models

It was once again the mid-range (for Europe) tractors that were affected – with a new (67hp) 1640 at the lower end and the six-cylinder (97hp) 3140 at the top. The range was announced in late 1979 – to go on sale the following year.

At first, the standard Sekura cab was fitted, but the iconic ’rounded’ SG2 cab arrived just a year later. Along with it came several other modifications.

One of the more noticeable was the new ZF front axle on 4WD models. This ’tilted’ in a bid to reduce the turning circle. Included with this new axle was the provision of a front differential lock as standard.

The 3040 was the smaller of the two six-cylinder variants, producing 90hp from its 5.9L engine. The SG2-equipped version, introduced in 1981, enjoyed a slight tweak of 2hp.

Both were later relegated down the power league thanks to arrival of the 112hp 3640 circa 1985.

All three six-cylinder tractors then stayed in production until 1987, when they were replaced by the ’50’ series (which kept the same engine but made many other improvements).

John Deere tractors of the 1980s are now becoming highly collectible; they represent an era characterised as being ‘all mechanical’ while still being modern in other respects.

One that is kept in pristine condition belongs to Ricky and Richard O’Leary (pictured below) of Bandon, Co. Cork.

It was Ricky O’Leary who came across the tractor in the local John Deere dealer’s yard in late December last year. It was not in the best of condition at the time; it was tatty.

Advertisement

The gear linkage was stuck and, at some point, it had been hand-painted (which hardly added to its appeal).

Just to add to the woes it had been taken as a trade-in off a dairy farm; there was an obvious amount of tin worm around the edges.

Yet Ricky was struck by it and so negotiations began. Being Christmas helped with the haggling, he believes. He got it for a “good price” on the condition that he took it away “ASAP” (as soon as possible). Very soon afterwards, it was back in his shed and a full assessment of the work needed could begin.

Ricky is not the only classic tractor enthusiast in the family. His son Richard is also keen on keeping the flame alive and it was he that eventually did most of the work in bringing the tractor back to this high standard.

The clock showed only 8,000 hours, which they estimate to be about half of the total actually worked (for example, there was a great deal of wear on the pick-up hitch).

The state of the mudguards also indicated a harder life than suggested by the odometer; these were a complete write-off – requiring a replacement pair to be fitted. Tanco front loader brackets also pointed to a previous role that is not noted for being easy on tractors.

On the plus side, however, the rough and ready application of a paint-brush at some point during its life had probably saved the damage going a lot further. The paint was quite thick and had preserved much of the cab, saving greatly on the work needing to be done.

It was Richard who got down to do the dirty work of stripping it all back before filling and painting. He deserves credit for doing such an excellent job.

It now stands as a fine example of the European ’40’ series. The O’Learys have every intention of using it (along with the John Deere 3130 that featured recently in AgriLand) for road runs and working days.

There is, though, some unfinished business; that involves tracing its history. It carries the registration 165 JFI, which is believed to be a Thurles number. Other than that, and the certainty that it was used on a Cork dairy farm, they have very little idea of its provenance.

If anybody knows any more about this tractor, then both Ricky and Richard would dearly appreciate hearing from you. Ricky can be contacted at: 087-2759303.