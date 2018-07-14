Hen Harrier population in jeopardy due to wildfires

The effects of the recent fire in the Slieve Bloom Mountains posed a substantial threat to one of the largest and most productive Hen Harrier populations in the country, according to Fergal Monaghan, the Hen Harrier Project manager.

“The timing of the outbreak could not have been worse as the chicks were still in the nest and incapable of flight,” he said.

Monaghan continued: “The risk of wildfires breaking out is still very high across the country. Any further outbreaks could be devastating locally but, in particular, in the Slieve Bloom Mountains where one of Ireland’s most valuable Hen Harrier breeding grounds is located.

The livelihoods of almost 400 farmers and decades of investment in forestry are at risk due to the major fire threat.

The project urges everyone to be vigilant about current wildfire risks and asks the public not to light a flame near dry vegetation and to report fires immediately.

Monaghan outlined that there were 10 nesting sites confirmed in the Slieve Blooms in 2017. This accounts for 17% of the total number of sites across all of the Special Protection Areas for breeding Hen Harriers.