Irish-led processor awarded World’s Best Fillet Steak

ABP Food Group won 29 awards at the World Steak Challenge 2018 which took place in London on Wednesday, July 4.

ABP Poland was particularly pleased to be judged outright winners of the World’s Best Fillet Steak, which follows on from its success as overall winner of the World’s Best Steak in 2017.

The meat processing giant is the largest beef processor in Ireland and the UK.

With its headquarters in Ardee, Co. Louth, the company employs over 10,000 people and has 47 manufacturing plants across Europe.

According to ABP, it received the highest number of awards by any company on the night. It received six gold, nine silver and 14 bronze accolades across a number of different categories.

This announcement follows ABP’s recent success in the Superior Taste Awards at the Brussels based International Taste and Quality Institute (iTQi) Awards.

The annual competition sees beef-producing nations from across the globe compete for this industry recognition.

A spokesperson for the company has said: “These awards are an endorsement of the unique Ultra-Tender process that the company utilises.”

Dave O’Connell, European commercial director of ABP Food Group, said: “ABP is delighted to have received 29 awards which included 15 awards for ABP Ireland.

These awards acknowledge the hard work and dedication of our teams in Ireland and Poland.

The World Steak Challenge offers leading steak producers across the globe the chance to benchmark their products against competitors and aims to highlight the benefits of eating steak as part of a healthy diet.