Straw prices: Early quotes for 4X4 round bales in the region of €20/bale

Over the past two weeks, combines began to roll and bales could be seen dotted all over the country, as the recent spell of hot weather ripened winter crops sooner than anticipated.

After the prolonged winter of 2017/2018, straw supplies were exhausted on many farms across the country and it’s expected to be in high demand with farmers trying to rebuild stocks.

Straw is in such demand that some purchasers have been willing to pay 50% of the purchase cost before the crop is harvested; the remainder of the balance will be settled once it has been collected.

This being said, it will not be easily got. Given the poor-sowing conditions last spring and the increased number of acres under forage crops, straw is expected to be sought after.

An early indication of prices shows that 8X4X3 bales of winter barley straw are costing approximately €50-55/bale off the field. These prices were quoted in the south-east of the country.

In addition, round 4X4 bales – again for winter barley straw in the south-east – are priced at €20-25/bale off the field.

Moving to Co. Kildare, prices of €18-20/bale for 4X4 round bales have been quoted for regular and local customers. However, a market price of €25/bale has also been mentioned.

It was also mooted that large 8X4X4 bales are making €60/bale off the field; this price was quoted in Co. Louth.

Moreover, 4X4 bales of wheat straw were quoted at €20/bale off the field in Co. Louth; €17/bale for oat straw was also quoted in this county.