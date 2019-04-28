Suckler and dairy calf births: What are the numbers?

The number of suckler-bred calves born so far this year has fallen by 34,821 head when compared to the same period in 2018, figures from the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) indicate.

However, dairy calf registrations are running marginally ahead of last year’s levels – up 20,302 head compared to 2018.

Firstly, looking at suckler calf registrations in more detail, during the week ending April 26, 2019, some 33,788 beef calves were registered – back from 44,203 head for the same week in 2018.

The total number of suckler calves registered so far this year stands at 370,113 head. In the corresponding time frame in 2018, some 404,934 beef calves were registered – a 9% decrease.

A closer look at the figures available from the ICBF shows that during the week ending April 26, 2018, some 44,203 suckler calves were registered that week; this was back 5,447 head when compared to the same week in 2017.

Dairy and total calf births

Moving to dairy calf registrations, 35,959 dairy calves were registered during the week ending April 26, 2019, – a decrease of 5,564 head on the corresponding week in 2018.

Over 1,147,800 dairy calves have been registered so far this year – an increase of over 20,302 head when compared to the same period in 2018.

When combined, total calf registrations – both suckler and dairy – are running behind last year’s levels. During the week ending April 26, 2019, 1,517,975 calves had been registered – a fall of 14,519 head.