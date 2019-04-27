‘ArableApril’: New gear; old gear…sunshine and showers

The rain has provided some time for tillage farmers to send in ‘ArableApril’ pictures. This week there was plenty of vintage activity and no shortage of shiny, new machinery either.

AgriLand will announce ‘Arable April’ winners next week as we begin to decide on the best photographs sent in over the course of the month. There are plenty to get through as tillage farmers across the country allowed us to have an insight into their farms.

Fertiliser in Co. Laois

Daniel Kealy sent in some snaps from Co. Laois when out spreading fertiliser in the sunshine.

Organic oats in Co. Monaghan

Turlough Keenan was planting his organic oats crop in Laragh, Castleblaney, Co. Monaghan last week; his brother Fintan sent in some pictures.

Maize without plastic

Shane Casey, who’s photographs are regularly seen on AgriLand, spotted a rare site in his native Co. Cork. Maize was being sown without plastic in the shot below with an Amazone ED602 eight-row drill, pulled by a John Deere 6155R.

Seedbed preparation in Co. Offaly

Mark Grennan took some nice shots of Molloy Agri Farms recently sowing spring barley and beet. Seedbed preparation was underway in the shot below.

Dust was rising in this shot sent in by Richard Thomson Moore.

Crop walking

The crop walkers were out in force again. David Quinlan sent in shots of spring barley crops in Co. Tipperary which were up and away, while Samuel Deane was afraid that stormy weather would threaten oilseed rape crops.

New sprayer

Kevin Nolan’s new Horsch Leeb 8 GS sprayer has had no shortage of work so far this spring with, as he said in his post on Twitter, all the textbook weather over the last month.

The sprayer has an 8,000L tank and the booms stretch to 36m.



Fertiliser on winter and spring cereals

Bobby Miller was top dressing his spring barley crop last week, outside Stradbally in Co. Laois.

Trevor Richardson from Atkins Machinery sent in some sunny and dusty shots.

Scallion sowing

The Carroll Produce team were planting scallions on Tuesday, April 23. Shane Halpin tagged #ArableApril on Twitter.