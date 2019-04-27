Tech Thursday issues call out for agri-tech women speakers

‘Tech Thursday Kilkenny’, which is bringing what it describes as the “cream of the crop” of enterprise-led Agritech from Kilkenny and the south-east together on Thursday, May 9, has appealed for women speakers.

“‘Agri’ has deep roots in Kilkenny and the south-east, and has some of the best advocates and practitioners of Agritech in Ireland. We will be hearing from them on their local, national and international outlook on Agritech,” said John Cleere of Red Lemonade Creative, a founder of Tech Thursday.

“Joining us will be 12 speakers and over 30 companies, with 150 seats available for the event, which is sponsored by Kilkenny County Council; Teagasc and Red Lemonade Creative,” he said.

We are looking for women panel guests with knowledge in precision farming and plants. [It has been] difficult to find women speakers for Tech Thursday Kilkenny. Interestingly, so far the booking for the event has been 40% women.

Some of the topics for discussion include: agri start-ups; software and hardware; platforms and resources; smart farming and application of modern information and communication technologies (ICT); precision farming and equipment; the ‘Internet of Things’ (IoT) sensors and actuators; geo-positioning systems; big data; unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs); robotics; and renewables and solar energy.

Advertisement

Tech Thursday Kilkenny has been running for three years, and has so far delivered over 20 free meet-ups to “encourage a culture” for a knowledge-based economy in Kilkenny and the south-east. The goal is to be “proactive” in having a more skilled workforce and high-value employment in technology and design.