ESB Networks restore power to 22,000 homes, farms and businesses
ESB Networks crews have been continuing efforts to repair the electricity network since first light this morning, restoring power to 22,000 homes, farms and businesses that lost supply due to the impact of Storm Hannah.
A statement from the entity outlined that all available resources from ESB Networks are deployed to carry out repairs to the network and restore power.
At the height of the storm this morning, 33,000 customers were impacted, and efforts are said to be continuing throughout the day to restore power to the remaining 11,000 customers.
The damage to the electricity network is mainly attributable to trees falling on overhead lines as a result of the high winds.
Real time information on power outages and restoration times is available on esbpowercheck.ie.
Concluding, the statement warned: “If you come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, never, ever touch or approach these as they are live and extremely dangerous.
Any damage to electricity infrastructure should be reported by calling 1850 372 999.