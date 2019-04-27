ESB Networks restore power to 22,000 homes, farms and businesses

ESB Networks crews have been continuing efforts to repair the electricity network since first light this morning, restoring power to 22,000 homes, farms and businesses that lost supply due to the impact of Storm Hannah.

A statement from the entity outlined that all available resources from ESB Networks are deployed to carry out repairs to the network and restore power.

At the height of the storm this morning, 33,000 customers were impacted, and efforts are said to be continuing throughout the day to restore power to the remaining 11,000 customers.

Additional crews from less impacted areas of the country are deploying in areas of west Munster that have seen the most of the storm damage.

The damage to the electricity network is mainly attributable to trees falling on overhead lines as a result of the high winds.

Real time information on power outages and restoration times is available on esbpowercheck.ie.

At the time the statement was issued, approximately 11,000 electricity customers remain without power in counties Kerry, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary.

Concluding, the statement warned: “If you come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, never, ever touch or approach these as they are live and extremely dangerous.