Ballinrobe Mart: Weanling bulls sell to a top price of €2.97/kg

Farmer buyers were reported to have increased at Ballinrobe Mart on Wednesday last, April 24.

A “fine sale” was reported consisting of both good-quality and lesser-quality cattle, according to the mart’s manager Tom Maguire.

Tom noted that the trade was “enhanced” by the larger number of farmer buyers at the ringside.

Taking at look at prices, in the heifer ring suckler-bred stock achieved the highest prices, while early-maturing heifers were a slightly easier trade.

Sample heifer prices: Limousin: 495kg – €1,270 or €2.57/kg;

Charolais: 465kg – €1,145 or €2.46/kg;

Aberdeen Angus: 335kg – €810 or €2.42/kg;

Hereford: 320kg – €700 or €2.19/kg.

Following the trend that is evident across the country, plainer cattle were a more difficult trade. Moving to the bullock trade, again it was the quality lots that were most in demand.

Sample bullock prices: Charolais: 565kg – €1,435 or €2.54/kg;

Limousin: 475kg – €1,225 or €2.58/kg;

Saler: 406kg – €1,110 or €2.73/kg.

There was a large entry of weanlings on the day, with a 320kg Limousin heifer selling to a top price of €900 or €2.81/kg. Their male counterparts made a top price of €995 or €2.97/kg (335kg Charolais bull).

Also on the day, a number of dry cows, and cows with calves at foot, went under the hammer. The best price in the dry cow section went to a Simmental cow; she weighed 745kg and sold for €1,575 or €2.11/kg (pictured below).

A Limousin cow with a heifer calf at foot made €1,505 on the day.