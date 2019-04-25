Dairy-origin bulls average 1.70kg/day and achieve an average kill out of 52%

The Gene Ireland Progeny test centre at Tully, Co. Kildare, recently slaughtered 30 dairy-bred bulls at Slaney Foods International, Bunclody, Co. Wexford.

The progeny were sired by 18 different sires across three different breeds – Holstein Friesian (HO), Montbeliarde (MO) and Jersey (JE).

The group consisted of 30 February and March-2017 born bulls. The average carcass weight for the group was 330kg.

The average daily gain (ADG) for the group during their 97-day performance test period was 1.70kg/head/day; the average growth rate within the group ranged from 1.11-2.20kg/head/day.

The average kill out for the group was 52%, with the kill out ranging from 47% to 55%. In addition, 11 of the animals graded R and 19 fell into the O category.

Moreover, 100% of the 30 bulls met the carcass fat specifications of 2+ or higher.

The average dry matter intake (DMI) per day for the group was 14.18kg, with a range in consumption from 11.78kg/head/day to 16.37kg/head/day on a DMI basis.

The average feed efficiency for the group was 8.52, ranging from 5.46 to 12.00 and the bulls were fed hay and ad-lib concentrates over their 97-day finishing period.

The bulls achieved 0.88kg of carcass for each day they were on test at Tully.

