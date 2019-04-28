How to make a plough from start to finish…don’t try this at home

The plough is one of the most famous implements in farming and has fascinated many when working in the field.

The production of one of these ploughs is just as fascinating. From sheets of metal wheat fields grow and AgriLand watched the process from start to finish at Pottinger’s factory in Vodnany, Czech Republic recently.

Pottinger ventured into the production of tillage equipment in 1975 – when the company purchased Landsberg – and prides itself on producing high-quality machinery.

We began the journey in the factory’s storage hall, where sheets of metal and lengths of box iron – which are sourced in Germany – awaited their turn to be transformed into the latest machine to leave the Pottinger line.

Cutting parts

From this a laser cutter began the process by cutting out the basic shapes of the plough parts. The laser cutter on site can cut up to a depth of 20mm, any work over this size is outsourced.

Still in the form of flat iron these parts made their way to the furnace.

Carburizing

Pottinger invested approximately €1.8 million into its carburizing system, where mouldboards are heated in a furnace at over 960°C and the amount of carbon in the steel in increased to strengthen the board.

On leaving the furnace the boards are darker in colour and carbon dust can be seen on the boards. Once carburizing is complete the boards move onto the next furnace.

Pressing

Those board then travelled through another furnace for 35 minutes at a temperature of 920°C and on leaving the furnace were pressed into shape as can be seen in the images below.

From the time the board leaves the furnace to when it leaves the press, less than five minutes have passes.

Other parts are also pressed on site. AgriLand saw these shares being produced and you can see one hot off the press in the picture below. All parts are sanded, primed and powder painted before being assembled.

Laboratory testing

Plough boards are tested for characteristics such as hardness and shape and the steel is checked under a microscope. Only boards which receive a green light make their way to the final product.

Assembly

Assembly is very quick. It takes about 1.5 hours. On average, four to five ploughs are produced per day in the Pottinger factory – about 35 per week.

Plough parts are collected in one area of the factory line. The main beam is the first part to be worked on and is fixed with hydraulic pipes.

Depth and transport wheels are attached before the boards are fitted. The bolted construction of Pottinger’s ploughs helps to reduce stress, load and vibration.

Plough bodies and boards are assembled, before being attached to the beam, as can be seen in the picture below.

The headstock and boards and bodies are attached. All ploughs are put together manually.

The final product