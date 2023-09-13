A study has shown that by increasing dairy consumption, the risk of bone fractures in older people could be reduced by a third.

The study, conducted between Monash University and the University of Melbourne, began with a dietary intervention, whereby 7,000 residents across 30 residential care homes were given an increase in the amount of dairy they consumed each day.

It found that residents who consumed 3.5 servings of dairy per day, was associated with a 46% reduced risk for hip fractures, 33% for all fractures and 11% for falls, following a two-year study.

The research is being discussed today (September 13) at the ESPEN (European society for clinical nutrition and metabolism) congress in Lyon, France with a panel on ‘Fighting fractures and falls with food: From science to practice’.

The authors of the study attributed the findings to the additional calcium and high-quality protein found in dairy foods.

Dr. Sandra Iuliano, at the University of Melbourne, who led the study, said: “What the study shows is that when older adults almost double their intake of dairy products, they maintain weight, bone density and nutritional status.

“What we’ve done is slow the decline of bone and muscle by changing the diet of older adults, despite the fact that they’re losing muscle naturally because they’re old.”

They then calculated the cost-saving potential if the dietary changes were to be rolled out nationwide.

The research showed the prevention of fractures from increasing dairy intake is estimated to save $66.7 million (€39 million) annually in Australia, due to the ambulance, hospital, rehabilitation and residential care costs incurred by fracture.

Preventing bone fractures in Ireland

The National Dairy Council (NDC) has said in Ireland, it is estimated that “over 300,000 people suffer from osteoporosis, with an estimated 30,000 fractures” each year.

The NDC added: “Fractures account for 2% of the overall health costs here, which is estimated to be €400 million per year.”

Prof. Frances Dockery of Beaumont Hospital said: “In the Irish context, if the same scientific model was applied, this could equate to significant savings relating to the economic burden of fractures, not to mention the impact on quality of life for older people through avoidance of a painful, debilitating fracture.

“It is estimated that around 30% of patients with hip fracture die within a year of their injury and most of those who survive do not recover their baseline independence and function.”

Dockery noted that the cost of intervention in this research study was just 70c per resident, per day.

“It is therefore a cost-effective intervention with significant benefits which could be easily adopted across residential settings in Ireland.”