There is a strong argument for “much greater cooperation with the livestock sector” and the tillage sector according to Max Potterton, policy executive with the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) Grain Committee.

Potterton believes this is “essential in terms of stopping any further decline in the tillage area”.

“We have to get better at using livestock manures on tillage land. To do that we also therefore need to have storage on tillage farms, so that it can be spread at the appropriate times,” he said.

“There are great opportunities to use slurries and manures in the crop growing cycle,” he added.

According to the IFA policy executive there is a longer term requirement to increase the value of Irish grains – both from a nutritional and environmental perspective.

But he said that there are “fundamental points” that have to addressed in the interim.

“E.g, we do not have any accurate information regarding the amount of home-grown grain that is in-store domestically,” Potterton added.

Tillage group

Speaking at the recent Teagasc Crops Forum event he also welcomed the establishment of the Food Vision Tillage Group because he said it shows that the government recognises “the absolute need for a coherent plan to drive the sector forward”.

But Bobby Miller, chair of the Irish Grain Growers’ Group (IGGG), who also participated in the event said that in the meantime all Irish farmers had been experiencing a difficult time throughout 2023.

Miller said: “One key focus that we need to have is adding value to the grain and crops that we grow. The bottom line is the main thing that counts for tillage farmers.

“We can talk about schemes and importing slurry. These are secondary issues; we must focus on adding value to our grains. This leads into the promotion of our grains and pulses.

“This is an issue that has been very poorly addressed by the tillage sector in general. Tillage farmers look on in admiration at the dairy sector in that regard.”

According to the IGGG chair, Ireland’s arable area can only be expanded on the back of an increased demand for the products that can be produced.

“It won’t happen otherwise. There’s no point producing a product, if it can’t be sold,” he said.

“The Food Vision Tillage Group is carrying out valuable work. But it will count for nothing if the government, farmers and the tillage industry itself does not react to it,” Miller added.