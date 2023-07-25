The top price at the Belgian Beltex Breeders Society of Ireland annual elite sale at Tullamore Mart hit €4,000.

The sale of Sheephaven Hendrix, the reserve champion from the Sheephaven flock of Declan Robinson in Co. Donegal, drove the price to €4000 at Tullamore Mart on Friday (July 21).

The Belgian Beltex breeders sale had a clearance rate of 90%, this year highlighting that the standards of the shearling ram, ram lamb and shearling ewe classes were quite high.

The judge for the elite show was multiple award-winning, Beltex sheep breeder, Matthew Burleigh from Matt’s Flock in Co. Fermanagh.

Breeders sale

Co. Louth breeder Dermot Goss also continued on from his all-Ireland show success by taking the overall champion title with his shearling ram, Hillview Hercules.

The ram was subsequently purchased jointly by Co. Laois breeders Alan Cuddy and Keith Murphy.

John Mahers champion ram lamb, Ballinakill Jupiter sold for €‎640 to new breeders, the Lynam family from Co. Westmeath, who also purchased females from Cyril Keane (Maree High Queen) and Thomas Clarke (Brabraduff Hennessey).

The top priced ram lamb on the day went to Cyril Keane, selling Maree James Bond to William Fitzgerald, Co. Roscommon for €780.

Tom Kennys shearling ewe, Hillswood Holly was awarded champion female of the shearling ewe class and fetched the top priced female tag later in the day, selling to Amy Ryan and Shane O’ Brien, Co. Mayo for €760.

The show has a track record for delivering record prices.

Belgian Beltex show results

Shearling ram class:

Hillview Hercules – Dermot Goss; Sheephaven Hendrix – Declan Robinson; Sheephaven Henry – Declan Robinson; Hillview Hooligan – Dermot Goss; Quarrymount Hulk – Brian Mathews; Edmondstown Hugo – Michael McGrath.

Ram lamb class:

Ballinakill Jupiter – John and Dudley Maher; Maree James Bond – Cyril Keane; Quarrymount Jack Black – Brian Mathews; Branraduff Johnny Cash – Thomas Clarke; Maree Jambomb – Cyril Keane; Hillswood Just the One – Tom Kenny.

Shearling ewe class:

Hillswood Holly – Tom Kenny; Hillview Hayley – Dermot Goss; Maree High Queen – Cyril Keane; Ballinakill Hasna – John and Dudley Maher; Branraduff Hennessey – Thomas Clarke.

The premier show and sale for the Belgian Beltex Breeders Society will take place in Tullamore Mart on August 18.