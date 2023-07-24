Another farm organisation has called for sheep farmers to be prioritised in a support package for Irish agriculture announced by the European Commission last month.

The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association (INHFA) has called on Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue to direct funding to farmers in the sector, following on from a similar call from the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

The commission announced in late June that Ireland would be in line for €9.5 million in funding, out of a new support package worth €330 million across 22 EU member states.

Funding can be provided to farmers impacted by adverse climate events, high input costs, and market and trade-related issues, according to the commission.

The commission said that countries may complement this EU support by up to 200% with national funds.

Pheilim Molloy, who was elected to the position of INHFA national chairperson recently, said this morning (Monday, July 24) that the sheep sector in Ireland has “taken a hammering over the last year”.

“It is vital that the minister and government recognise the precarious situation now developing that could have long-term impacts for the sector,” Molloy added.

“In recent years we have seen every other sector supported through various exceptional aid measures on the basis that these sectors were vulnerable and needed support.

“With increased costs and falling prices over the last year there is no other sector that has taken as high a hit as our sheep farmers and it is time that they are afforded the same support as every other farmer,” the INHFA representative commented.

According to Molloy, a direct payment based on the census of sheep that was carried out earlier this year would be “an obvious and effective payment route”.

The INHFA requested support for the sector in its recent submission to government on Budget 2024.

Under the rules for the funding outlined by the commission, payments must be made to farmers by December 31 this year.

Molloy said that the funding can “be a vital support for hard pressed sheep farmers as well as providing critical cash flow necessary to instill confidence in the hope of delivering an improved store and finished lamb trade”.

If the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine opted to co-fund this support to the full rate of 200%, it could bring total available funding for Irish farmers to almost €30 million.

If this level of funding was directed to the sheep sector, it could “deliver a payment of between €10 and €15 on each ewe which would be in addition to the €12/ewe payment under the Sheep Improvement Scheme”, according to Molloy.

“By making this support payment available to all sheep farmers through the sheep census, many smaller flock owners who didn’t apply for the Sheep Improvement Scheme will also benefit which will be critical for the overall sector,” Molloy added.