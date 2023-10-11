The links between elite sports and agriculture have always been strong, and will very much be on show this Saturday (October 14) during the Rugby World Cup quarter-final.

The Irish rugby team faces New Zealand on Saturday evening in the quarter-final of the Rugby World Cup.

Ireland will be looking to progress to the semi-final for the first time, while New Zealand aims to claim the Webb-Ellis trophy for the fourth time.

Ireland and New Zealand have strong ties too. Not only can many New Zealanders trace their heritage back to Ireland, but we also operate similar dairy production systems.

Grass is key to the production model for both country’s dairy systems, along with breeding efficient cows to work in these systems.

The economic breeding index (EBI) was heavily influenced by New Zealander Brian Wickham.

But on the rugby field as of late, the advantage very much lies with Ireland, with five of the last eight meetings going in favour of Ireland – after decades of New Zealand dominating.

With the Irish claiming a series victory in New Zealand for the first time last summer and on track with a win on Saturday to equal New Zealand’s record win-streak of 18 games.

Dairy farming

There are potentially five dairy farmers, or sons of dairy farmers, taking the field this weekend – the majority of which will be playing for New Zealand.

Tadhg Furlong is the only member of the Irish squad with an agricultural background, reared on a dairy farm in Campile in Co. Wexford. Tadgh Furlong

Image: IRFU Tadgh Furlong on this family’s farm

Image: Tadgh Furlong via Instagram

The farm has now moved into a beef operation, with the old milking parlour converted to a gym back during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

But since 2015, Furlong has been a key part of the Leinster and Irish front row, anchoring the scrum from the tight-head position.

His open field play also cannot be over looked, with him famously fending off three New Zealanders during a barn storming run in 2016 at the Aviva stadium.

Rugby World Cup

Sam Whitelock in one of three brothers to have been capped by New Zealand, and this weekend could see Whitelock earn his 151st cap for his country.

Alongside his brother George, Whitelock milks roughly 4,000 cows in the Manawatu region on the North Island – which is more cows than some counties in Ireland.

Rugby, like many other New Zealanders, is in his DNA, with his grandfather Nelson Dalzell, great-uncle Allan Elsom and brothers George and Luke having all been capped by New Zealand. Sam Whitelock. Source: All Blacks

Another brother Adam played for the New Zealand sevens and his father Braeden played for Manawatu.

Whitelock is the most capped player for New Zealand after his 133th appearance which he achieved in early 2022.

Meath connection

Another family that has both rugby and farming in their DNA is the Barrett family, with the three Barrett brothers likely to play a role for the New Zealand squad during this weekend’s game.

Brothers Beauden, Scott and Jordie grew up on a dairy farm in Taranaki region of the North Island. Beauden Scott Jordie Source: All Blacks

The family also has an Irish connection; Kevin Barrett, father of the three brothers, moved to Co. Meath in the 1990s.

There, he managed a dairy farm and played rugby for Buccaneers, with the brothers playing rugby and GAA while they were here too.

The family moved back to New Zealand and the brother focused on rugby, which has paid off for them.

Links

The links between elite sport and farming cannot be overlooked, with many high-level GAA players also coming from a farming background.

Both careers require hard work, dedication and being driven to succeed.

Ireland comes into the Rugby World Cup as one of the tournament favourites this year.

If Ireland is successful on Saturday evening, there is likely not going to be a cow milked in the country on Sunday morning.