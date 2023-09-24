Since 2013, every county in the country has seen an increase in the number of dairy cows that are located in the county.

The removal of milk quotas resulted in an increase in not only the number of cows per county, but also in a large number of new entrants to the sector.

Data from the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) shows that the national herd has increased by 456,139 head since 2013.

Dairy cows

The ICBF data, which is presented below and accurate up to June 1, 2023, shows that the county that has seen the biggest growth in its dairy herd is Co. Cork, with 84,811 extra cows in the county in the last ten years.

It is also interesting to note that there are 400,461 cows in the county based on this data, which is more than double the county with the next highest amount of dairy cows. The map shows the increase in numbers in each county over the period of 2013 to 2023

The county with the second-largest dairy herd is Co. Tipperary with 194,018 cows, which is an increase of 59,259 head since 2013.

There is a difference of 69,544 head between Co. Tipperary and the county in third place on the list.

Co. Limerick has 124,474 dairy cows in 2023 based on the data, which has increased from 102,864 since 2013.

Co. Kilkenny has seen the third-largest increase in cow numbers since 2013, with an additional 40,859 head. This is followed by Co. Wexford, with 33,315 more cows in the county since 2013. County 2013 2023 Change Carlow 11,918 20,302 8,384 Cavan 35,854 44,676 8,822 Clare 30,011 35,457 5,446 Cork 315,650 400,461 84,811 Donegal 18,144 23,767 5,623 Dublin 2,777 2,944 167 Galway 29,491 46,196 16,705 Kerry 94,227 104,057 9,830 Kildare 13,910 22,686 8,776 Kilkenny 65,968 106,827 40,859 Laois 32,486 57,547 25,061 Leitrim 2,371 2,499 128 Limerick 102,864 124,474 21,610 Longford 8,496 12,326 3,830 Louth 14,796 22,360 7,564 Mayo 16,814 19,262 2,448 Meath 46,795 68,397 21,602 Monaghan 32,844 42,337 9,493 Offaly 23,222 43,416 20,194 Roscommon 5,650 11,711 6,061 Sligo 8,442 9,232 790 Tipperary 134,759 194,018 59,259 Waterford 63,894 93,722 29,828 Westmeath 20,195 34,600 14,405 Wexford 55,965 89,280 33,315 Wicklow 18,586 28,442 9,856 Other 2,912 3,184 272 Total 1,209,041 1,665,180 456,139 Source: ICBF

Co. Leitrim is the county with smallest number of dairy cows and has only seen an increase of 128 cows in the last ten years.

The county with the second smallest dairy herd is Co. Dublin with 2,944 head, which has increased from 2,777 since 2013.