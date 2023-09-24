Since 2013, every county in the country has seen an increase in the number of dairy cows that are located in the county.

The removal of milk quotas resulted in an increase in not only the number of cows per county, but also in a large number of new entrants to the sector.

Data from the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) shows that the national herd has increased by 456,139 head since 2013.

Dairy cows

The ICBF data, which is presented below and accurate up to June 1, 2023, shows that the county that has seen the biggest growth in its dairy herd is Co. Cork, with 84,811 extra cows in the county in the last ten years.

It is also interesting to note that there are 400,461 cows in the county based on this data, which is more than double the county with the next highest amount of dairy cows.

The map shows the increase in numbers in each county over the period of 2013 to 2023

The county with the second-largest dairy herd is Co. Tipperary with 194,018 cows, which is an increase of 59,259 head since 2013.

There is a difference of 69,544 head between Co. Tipperary and the county in third place on the list.

Co. Limerick has 124,474 dairy cows in 2023 based on the data, which has increased from 102,864 since 2013.

Co. Kilkenny has seen the third-largest increase in cow numbers since 2013, with an additional 40,859 head. This is followed by Co. Wexford, with 33,315 more cows in the county since 2013.

County20132023Change
Carlow 11,91820,3028,384
Cavan35,85444,6768,822
Clare30,01135,4575,446
Cork 315,650400,46184,811
Donegal 18,14423,7675,623
Dublin 2,7772,944167
Galway29,49146,19616,705
Kerry94,227104,0579,830
Kildare13,91022,6868,776
Kilkenny65,968106,82740,859
Laois 32,48657,547 25,061
Leitrim2,3712,499128
Limerick102,864124,47421,610
Longford8,49612,3263,830
Louth 14,79622,3607,564
Mayo16,81419,2622,448
Meath 46,79568,39721,602
Monaghan 32,84442,3379,493
Offaly23,22243,41620,194
Roscommon 5,65011,7116,061
Sligo8,4429,232790
Tipperary134,759194,01859,259
Waterford63,89493,72229,828
Westmeath 20,19534,60014,405
Wexford55,96589,28033,315
Wicklow 18,58628,4429,856
Other 2,9123,184272
Total 1,209,0411,665,180456,139
Source: ICBF

Co. Leitrim is the county with smallest number of dairy cows and has only seen an increase of 128 cows in the last ten years.

The county with the second smallest dairy herd is Co. Dublin with 2,944 head, which has increased from 2,777 since 2013.

DAIRY COW NUMBERS ICBF