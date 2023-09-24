Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) status for Irish grass-fed beef is at the “very final stage” according to Bord Bia’s meat and livestock senior manager Joe Burke.

Speaking on the Agriland livestream at Ploughing 2023, Burke said that work in achieving a PGI status for Irish beef has been ongoing for over two years.

“There have been a few hiccups and a few stumbles along the way… but thankfully, we’re at our final consultation phase now within the European Commission,” he said.

Burke said the commission will be due to close the consultation phase around the end of November.

“Based on our previous experience, we don’t anticipate that there will be any major contention or any issues after that,” he added.

Once the consultation has closed at the end of November, Burke said he expects approval to be granted “very soon after that”.

What will a PGI status mean?

According to the Bord Bia meat and livestock senior manager, PGI is “very well recognised in a lot of countries”.

“You don’t see that many PGIs referred to here in Ireland, but in the likes of Italy, France, Spain, and those markets, it’s something that’s really well understood and acknowledged and consumers are familiar with it and they know it and pay a price premium for it, which is ultimately where we want to get to,” he said.

Burke said PGI status is associated with a premium product and a premium price but added: “That’s not to say that every kilo of beef that comes from a carcass is going to end up being sold under that PGI at a premium price.”

But the intention all along was to deliver to farmers more sustainable returns from the marketplace.

Irish grass-fed beef

The PGI is for a grass-fed standard.

“That’s basically confirming what we already know that the vast majority of farmers employ a very grass based system using grazed grass and grass silage to the highest degree,” Burke said.

He acknowledged some concentrates are also fed to cattle and said “that’s okay”.

“Concentrates can make up to 10% of their diet during their lifetime and the vast majority of steers and heifers will meet those requirements,” he explained.

He added that the PGI status will be “very inclusive” and that “the vast majority of steers and heifers will will qualify for it”.