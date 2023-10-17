In the latest update from Met Éireann on Storm Babet, the whole country is now under various weather warnings for rain, which are all now in effect.

There is no change to the details for the one Status Orange rain warning that has been issued, which came into effect for counties Cork, Kerry, and Waterford at 6:00a.m this morning (Tuesday, October 17) and will remain in place until 1:00p.m tomorrow (Wednesday, October 18).

These three counties will see spells of heavy rain between these hours, as well as strong and gusty east to south-east winds at times.

Met Éireann is warning of flooding, poor visibility, dangerous road condition, and possible wave overtopping at high tide in these areas.

Elsewhere, a Status Yellow rain warning is currently in place for all of Leinster, as well counties Cavan, Donegal and Monaghan.

This warning came into effect just after 11:15a.m this morning and will remain in place throughout today and all the way through to tomorrow evening, expiring at 8:00p.m Wednesday.

The impacted counties will experience spells of heavy rain at times, with strong and gusty east to south-east winds. Localised flooding, reduced visibility, and dangerous road conditions are possible.

A Status Yellow rain warning is also currently in place for all of Connacht plus counties Clare, Limerick and Tipperary.

This warning also came into effect just after 11:15a.m this morning, and will remain in place until 6:00p.m tomorrow evening.

These areas will also see spells of heavy rain at times, with strong and gusty east to south-east winds.

Again, localised flooding, reduced visibility, and dangerous road conditions are possibilities.

RSA Storm Babet warning

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has issued a warning to road users to exercise caution while using the roads tomorrow and Wednesday on foot of Met Éireann’s weather warnings.

​Road users in areas affected by the Status Orange warning for heavy rain are advised to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on a journey.