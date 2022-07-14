The south Tipperary branch of Macra na Feirme is set to host a contract rearing information event on the farm of David Guiry in Fethard, Co. Tipperary, at 7:00p.m this evening (Thursday, July 14).

According to the event organisers, David’s farm was originally a suckler and sheep farm that later switched to running a calf-to-beef unit.

The farm then began rearing heifers for dairy farmers alongside the calf-to-beef system and in 2017, the farm moved to fully contract-rearing dairy heifers.

Contract rearing is becoming increasingly popular among both dairy and dry stock farmers. Some benefits are that it reduces the stocking rate on dairy farms and allows farmers to retain more of their land for the milking herd, while offering beef farmers the option of earning a monthly income for rearing these dairy heifers.

A number of speakers will be in attendance this evening, including representatives from Teagasc and O’Connor and Julian Cashel Vets (XL Vets Ireland).

All are welcome to attend the event and interested farmers will have the opportunity to have their questions answered on all aspects of contract reraring.

According to South Tipperary Macra, the event is “the first major in-person outing” for the young farmer group since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kilkenny contract rearing event

Last month, Teagasc held a farm walk on the farm of Laurence McEvoy, a contract-rearer based in Ballyragget, Co. Kilkenny.

The farm walk looked at a number of topics, including:

Why consider contract heifer rearing?;

The requirement for a successful agreement;

Health issues and other concerns;

Costs involved.

Contract rearing

Laurence had operated a number of different beef enterprises before contract rearing for a dairy farmer.

He farms a total of 56ha, with 170 heifer calves and 156 in-calf heifers all from the same herd.

Speaking at the event, Terry Carroll from Teagasc gave a brief overview of what contract rearing is and how it can be a win-win situation for both farmers involved.

“Contract rearing is an agreement between two farmers, where one of the farmers rears the heifers for another farmer – usually a dairy farmer,” he said.

“The dairy farmer supplies a heifer to be reared at an agreed fee/head/day.

“The contract rearer cares for and returns to the dairy farmer an in-calf heifer in good condition at the agreed time.”