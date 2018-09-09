‘Social farming participants brought life to the farm’

For John Francis Geraghty, who owns a mixed organic farm in Williamstown, Co. Galway, working with social farming participants has been a positive and enriching experience.

John Francis, who will host a social farming open day on his land on Thursday, September 13 from 2:00pm to 4:30pm, took on two young men from the Brothers of Charity, Roscommon, on a ten-week placement.

“I was introduced to social farming through a friend and attended a meeting and open farm days to find out more about it,” said John Francis, who has an organic beef enterprise as well as keeping draught mares.

“They inspired me to explore the idea of taking participants onto the farm.”

He said he enjoyed the opportunity to share forest walks, which he had planted many years ago, with the participants.

The two men also revelled in the chance to interact with horses in the fields and swallows in a shed and to help out in the polytunnels, watering plants and assisting with other small jobs, he recalled.

“They went at their own pace; I didn’t push anything on them. They developed a routine with me,” said John Francis.

I was always guaranteed banter around the table. They brought life to the farm.

John Francis said he noticed the participants growing in confidence during the placement. “I could see their self-esteem increase. They loved the forest walks, which are of course good for general health and well-being. They also liked seeing hen harriers resting in a pond.”

Advertisement

“On the days I had the participants, I wouldn’t have been planning to achieve anything major on the farm. For me, it was a day I used to chill out on the farm with the lads. We might do tasks like cleaning out the stables or bringing meal up to the horses, but I would just go with the flow,” said John Francis.

I got great enjoyment out of the experience. It was good to share the farm with other people who wouldn’t otherwise have got access to a farm. It was quite a fulfilling experience.

“We were invited to the 21st birthday party of one of the lads, but we decided instead to give him a party here on his last day.”

To anyone contemplating engaging in social farming, John Francis has this advice: “I would say ‘why not’; give it a go.

I feel that diversity is the key to rural sustainability. I believe social farming can be part of this, as can organic and conventional farming.

John Francis said that he would be open to a second placement. “With facilities such as a canteen area – a storage shed that I had closed up – now in place for participants, I would be open to the idea. I feel that I would be adding more value to the farm, and the infrastructure is already set up.”

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, October 17, between 2:00pm and 4:30pm, there will be an open day on Oliver and Anna Dixon’s organic farm in Claremorris, Co Mayo.