44.08ac of ‘well maintained quality dry grazing land’ for auction

What the agent describes as a “substantial holding” of quality well-maintained dry land at Ballycommon, Tullamore, Co. Offaly, is on the market. It is said to be generating keen interest.

Hilary Hamill of Sherry FitzGerald Lewis Hamill will bring this 44.08ac lot to auction on Friday, September 21, in the Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore, at 2:00pm.

The property comprises two adjoining folios of very good quality dry grazing land. Silage has recently been harvested from the land which is in 5/6 divisions, bordered by natural hedgerows and fencing, making it suitable for grazing.

“The land is located approximately 13km from Tullamore and approximately 4km from Ballinagar,” said Hamill.

“It will appeal to local farmers for grazing land or silage, or would be ideal for somebody who wants to expand their dairy farm.

“There is some road frontage which might allow for the development of a dwelling house, subject to planning permission being obtained,” she said.

Tullamore is well-known to farmers throughout the country for hosting the hugely popular annual show, as well as being the site of the National Ploughing Championships again this year.

The land at Ballycommon has an AMV of €430,000.