Auction report: 6-pot John Deere highlights from big tractor sale

Monday, September 3, saw the latest monthly Cambridge Machinery Sales auction take place at Cheffins Auctioneers’ sale grounds in Sutton, Cambridge (England).

Groups of Irish dealers, contractors and farmers journey to these auctions – on an occasional or regular basis.

This report focuses on the (six-cylinder) John Deere tractors present; we look at a segment of what was on offer.

Tim Scrivener was there for AgriLand to sample the atmosphere, capture these pictures and to jot down the key prices. All the pictures in this report are from Monday’s auction.

Advertisement

Please note that all of the prices referenced below are in pounds sterling.

All (hammer) prices are subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’ of 2%.

Prices are also subject to VAT at the local rate (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the hammer/sale prices in the captions below).

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price.