Record-breaking heifer price recorded at Balla Mart weanling show and sale
Last Tuesday (September 4), Balla Mart held its first weanling show and sale. A “roaring trade” was reported and this was especially the case for nice shaped heifers for breeding and top quality bulls weighing 350-450kg.
On the day, bull weanlings falling into the 200-350kg category averaged €2.67/kg; the best of these sold for €1,140 or €3.35/kg. Heavier bulls (350-450kg) averaged €2.46/kg and a 410kg Belgian Blue bull sold for €1,320 or €3.22/kg.
In addition, heavier bulls (+450kg) sold to an average price of €2.37/kg. Topping these – the champion of the show – was a January-2018 born Limousin bull. Weighing 510kg, he sold for €1,400 or €2.75/kg.
Over 150 heifer weanlings also passed through the ring of Balla Mart. Like the bulls, these lots met a good trade; but the plainer lots were a little bit more difficult.
Heifers weighing up to 350kg averaged €2.55/kg, with the best trading for €700 over. A March-2018 born Charolais heifer – weighing 285kg – sold for €1,080 or €3.79/kg.
In addition, heifer weanlings falling into the 350-450kg category met a very lively trade and sold to an average price of €2.47/kg.
An exceptional record-breaking price was also recorded for a September-2017 born Limousin heifer. Sold by a Tuam-based farmer, the 425kg heifer sold for €2,260 or €5.32/kg. Meanwhile, heifers weighing +450kg sold to an average price of €2.37/kg.
