Record-breaking heifer price recorded at Balla Mart weanling show and sale

Last Tuesday (September 4), Balla Mart held its first weanling show and sale. A “roaring trade” was reported and this was especially the case for nice shaped heifers for breeding and top quality bulls weighing 350-450kg.

On the day, bull weanlings falling into the 200-350kg category averaged €2.67/kg; the best of these sold for €1,140 or €3.35/kg. Heavier bulls (350-450kg) averaged €2.46/kg and a 410kg Belgian Blue bull sold for €1,320 or €3.22/kg.

In addition, heavier bulls (+450kg) sold to an average price of €2.37/kg. Topping these – the champion of the show – was a January-2018 born Limousin bull. Weighing 510kg, he sold for €1,400 or €2.75/kg.