Herefords Dynamite and Quinlan top the table in Trim

Two Hereford “prodigies”, Shiloh-Farm Dynamite and Moyclare Quinlan, have continued their winning streak this show season, at the latest event in Co. Meath.

The bulls secured another Supreme Hereford Championship between them at the 78th annual Royal Meath Show in Trim on Sunday, September 2, with Dynamite taking top prize, and Quinlan scooping reserve.

The duo also came out on top at the recent National Hereford Show in Tullamore with ‘Shiloh-Farm Dynamite’ crowned Supreme Hereford Champion, followed by ‘Moyclare Quinlan’ taking the reserve rosette.

Dynamite – owned by Gary and Evelyn McKiernan – battled it out with the other breed champions to claim the Interbreed Reserve Championship at the Meath event.

Judging the exhibition was long-time Hereford Breeder and retired society chairman, Tom Brennan from the long-established Balleen Hereford Herd, Co. Kilkenny.

Michael Molloy’s ‘Moyclare Quinlan’ also won the Junior Bull Calf Championship; with Eamon and John McKiernan’s ‘Knockmountagh Mozart’ taking the reserve rosette before he hit the road to go home with new owner John Hayes.

McKiernans’ Corlismore herd enjoyed further success when it secured champion in the Junior Heifer Championship with ‘Syndey’ – a heifer who the society say has had a very successful showing season so far in 2018.