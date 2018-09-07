Herlihy appointed as new Teagasc chair

Liam Herlihy will take the reins as chairperson of Teagasc when Noel Cawley steps down later this month it has been confirmed.

Herlihy currently serves as chairman for FBD Holdings plc, having been appointed in May 2017.

Herlihy joined the FBD board in September 2015, having previously served as group chairman of Glanbia Plc.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed announced the appointment today (Friday, September 7).

The minister said: “I am delighted to appoint Liam Herlihy to the post of chairman of the Teagasc authority.

“Liam brings a wealth of knowledge and extensive experience at a senior Board level to the role, which will greatly benefit Teagasc to successfully deliver on its mandate and mission objectives.

“I am confident that Liam will provide strong leadership to the Teagasc Authority in the years ahead.”

Herlihy was group chairman of Glanbia Plc for over seven years in the period to June 2015 and “played a key role in the significant growth and development of the company”, according to the department.

He was previously a director of the Irish Dairy Board (now Ornua) and ICOS. The appointment is for a five-year term and follows a competitive process managed by the Public Appointments Service.

Minister Creed went on to pay tribute to the outgoing chairman, Noel Cawley, saying: “Noel has given outstanding service to the Teagasc authority serving two consecutive terms as chairman.

“I very much appreciate Noel’s commitment and significant contribution in directing the work of the Authority during this period.

His continued and effective leadership supported the delivery of organizational strategy and objectives over the past 10 years to the benefit of both Teagasc and the agri-food industry.