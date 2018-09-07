Focus on cancer and diabetes prevention at ‘Ploughing 2018’

The HSE will be at the National Ploughing Championships in Tullamore to give “practical, helpful answers to any questions farmers have about their health entitlements and services”, according to the authority.

HSELive will be situated at in the Health and Wellness Marquee, units 50-53, at the three-day event.

Free advice and information regarding HSE campaigns such as: alcohol; quitting smoking; dementia; sepsis; START campaign, which prohealthy eating and physical activity; and sexual wellbeing will be readily available to all visitors to the HSE stands.

There will also be a registration area for BowelScreen and Diabetic RetinaScreen, and information on sun protection.

The HSE will have a community dietitian at the stand each day to answer any questions visitors may have about type 2 diabetes, and to support them in learning more about what they can do to prevent and treat diabetes.

There are estimates of about 225,000 people with diabetes in Ireland and the number is rising. Poorly controlled diabetes can cause serious short and long-term health problems if it is not looked after.

1 in 12

One in 12 people in Ireland over the age of 50 are known to have type 2 diabetes.

Dr. Karen Harrington, HSE national clinical specialist dietitian for diabetes, commented on the issue.

She said: “The HSE is at the Ploughing Championships this year to help attendees learn more about the support available across Ireland for people with type 2 diabetes, and to help them book a place on a free diabetes support course near them.”

The HSE will also provide skin cancer information during the championships as farmers are at a higher risk of skin cancer because they work mostly outdoors.

1 in 4

According to the Irish Cancer Society one in four deaths from skin cancer in Ireland are from those working in the construction or farming industry.

There are now over 1,000 deaths from Malignant Melanoma in Ireland each year and this number is growing. The good news about skin cancer is that we know the cause. 90% of all skin cancers are directly associated with over exposure to UV light.

An Australian programme called ‘Sunsmart’ was introduced in the 1980s and has resulted in Australia being the only country in the world to actually level off their incidence of skin cancer.

Skin cancers can also be detected early by learning how to examine your skin.

Selene Daly, dermatology nurse specialist in Sligo University Hospital, will be present at the ploughing championship to give advice.

Speaking ahead of the event she said: “Despite being the most common cancer in Ireland, skin cancer can be prevented.

The key skin cancer prevention message for Irish people, who have a fair complexion and are prone to sunburn is to follow the Irish Cancer’s ‘SunSmart Code’.”

The SunSmart Code advises people to seek shade between 11:00am and 3:00pm, cover up using long-sleeve clothing, sunglasses and a wide-brim hat and use a high-factor sunscreen with SPF 30 or 50.

BowelScreen offers a free home test to men and women aged 60 to 69 every two years, and Diabetic RetinaScreen, the National Diabetic Retinal Screening Programme, offers free, regular diabetic retinopathy screening to people with diabetes aged 12 years and older.

Registration for both screening programmes will also be available at the HSE stands at the “Ploughing”.