Sheep supplies show some signs of easing

After reaching a peak of 78,428 head during the week ending August 19, weekly sheep supplies are showing some signs of returning to more normal levels.

The Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha, which took place between August 21 and August 25, seen the throughput of sheep at export approved plants rise significantly. Over 150,000 sheep were processed in the two weeks immediately ahead of the festival, figures from the Department of Agriculture show.

Last week, however, the number of sheep presented for slaughter was back considerably. During the week ending September 2, some 66,720 sheep were processed – back 5,680 head on the previous week. In addition, spring lambs supplies have also eased – falling from 62,696 head to 54,251 head.