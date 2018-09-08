Meath non-residential farm offers potential to transform

A 43.5ac non-residential farm in the heart of south Co. Meath, between the towns of Dunboyne and Maynooth, is creating interest in the Collistown area and beyond in the lead-up to the auction.

“The executor sale is on behalf of the personal representatives of the late Frank O’Donnell, who was one of Co. Meath’s staunchest Fianna Fail supporters, and a respected member of the local farming community,” said selling agent, Eamon O’Flaherty of Sherry FitzGerald Brady O’Flaherty, Maynooth.

“The farm comprises of good quality fertile ground presently in grass following an excellent crop of hay in July. It is in nine good-sized fields, boasting excellent frontage and there is also approximately 2ac of mature woodland in the centre of the farm which gives great maturity and character,” he said.

Investment

Overall, the holding could benefit from some investment in terms of fencing and a general ‘tidy-up’, but essentially it is a typical Meath farm and suited towards any agricultural purpose.

“The location could not be better. Just off the Dunboyne/Summerhill road and over five miles from Dunboyne on the doorstep of the capital and 10 minutes’ drive from the vibrant university town of Maynooth,” O’Flaherty said.

“This non-residential farm has the potential to be transformed into a top-class holding with some investment and would be an ideal location for the erection of a family residence, subject to receiving the necessary planning permission from Meath County Council,” the agent said.

“The sale should have broad appeal among local farmers, the equestrian sector or indeed an energetic hobby farmer. Farms of this size and with this potential in this area are indeed getting very hard to source,” he said.

The non-residential farm will go for auction in association with Sean Doyle, agricultural property consultant on September 20 at 3:00pm in The Glenroyal Hotel, Maynooth.

The guide price is in the region of €400,000.