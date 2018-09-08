UCC launches new agricultural science degree specialising in dairying

The new agricultural science degree programme – which specialises in dairying – from the University College Cork (UCC), in association with Teagasc, will be launched at UCC today (Saturday, September 8).

The joint initiative between UCC and Teagasc has been in development for the last two years, according to Dr. Pat Dillon, head of the animal and grassland research and innovation programme at Teagasc.

“In response to feedback from industry stakeholders, new challenges and opportunities arise in graduate education – especially in the dairy industry where we have seen rapid expansion and are likely to see continuous growth in the future as well as the need to supply high-class food for a discerning consumer.

This food must be produced within systems of production on dairy farms which are low-cost, animal welfare-friendly, as well as being environmentally sustainable.

“The high-level of training required can uniquely be provided for graduates coming mainly from the south of the country by combining the internationally recognised expertise in dairy science and technology uniquely located at UCC and at Teagasc,” Dillon commented.

Advertisement

“We would see graduates from this degree ending up at all levels in the agri-food industry, including dairy farming; especially in a leadership capacity,” he said.

“Teagasc Moorepark brings unique expertise in the three key cornerstones in successful dairy production technology. These include: grassland science; animal breeding and genetics; and sustainable milk production systems.”

IASTA Welcome

Willie White, PRO of the Irish Agricultural Science Teachers’ Association (IASTA) said the association always welcomes any new courses or opportunities that allow students to further their study of agriculture after they leave school.

The introduction of this new course in UCC reflects the growing interest in the study of agriculture at second-level.