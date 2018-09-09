Ballynacally: ‘Best dairy farm on market in region in 20 years’

What the agent hails as “the best dairy farm to come on the market in the region in 20 years” is for sale at Ballynacally, Ardagh, Co. Limerick.

“This sale presents an excellent opportunity to acquire a very high-quality residential agricultural holding extending to approximately 197ac,” said Maurice Stack of Sherry FitzGerald Stack.

He sold the farm, which he described as ‘exceptional’, to the vendors 12 years ago and they subsequently expanded it.

The farm has well proportioned fields with central roadways and has significant road frontage with extensive farm buildings.

“This top-class residential farm, located in the Golden Vale and just off the N21 main Limerick-Kerry route, just 3km from the county town of Newcastle West.”

The farm comes with entitlements and an extensive range of outbuildings.

A five-bay slatted unit;

Five and four-bay cover silage pits;

Two five-bay lean-tos used as calving sheds;

A 40-head cubicle house;

A concrete yard and slurry pit;

Four-bay calf sheds;

An eight-bay slatted unit with automatic scrapers on three passages;

150 head cubicles with underground tanks;

An 18-unit Alfa Laval milking parlour ;

; Automatic feeders;

A Packo refrigerated 2,500 gallon tank;

A 12.5 tonne feed silo;

Three ‘Permastore’ circular slurry stores of 330,000 gallon capacity;

A six-bay calf shed;

A three-bay straw shed; and

A workshop or store. They comprise:

In the house, the ground floor accommodation comprises: entrance hallway; kitchen / dining room / lounge area; utility area; shower room with WC; lounge / sitting room and double bedroom.

Upstairs contains: five double bedrooms and a main bathroom with a wash hand basin and WC.

The residence has an oil-fired range, oil-fired central heating and a solid fuel stove. Water is supplied by a private well and there is a septic tank on-site. There are double glazed uPVC windows fitted throughout.

The guide price for the Ballynacally farm, which is for sale in one, two or three lots, is €2.5m.

There has been strong interest from Kerry in the property, according to Stack. “If the right buyer came along, the livestock – 150 cows and 80 in-calf heifers and weanlings – could be included in the sale,” he said.