‘Social Farming’ is proving to be the ultimate ‘win-win’ for rural communities, with multiple benefits – not just for participants and their families, but also for service providers.

This is according to the Social Farming coordinator with Social Farming Ireland, Helen Doherty.

Her comments come at a time when the organisation is encouraging more farmers to get involved to meet growing demand for placements, especially in counties Laois, Monaghan and Louth.

Helen said: “While the focus is usually on the impact social farming has on participants, farmers and farm families with the right skills and qualities also reap huge rewards from getting involved.

“Many serve as bridge builders within their communities, connecting individuals who may face social isolation or challenges with the wider community network.

“Through their inclusive practices, they break down barriers and create a sense of belonging – allowing many to leave their labels at the gate.”

“Social Farming is proving to be a real diversification opportunity, bringing a valuable additional source of income to the farm household.

“Assembling a range of diverse income streams is increasingly necessary on farms to ensure that they – and particularly less intensive farms – remain viable,” said the coordinator.

Advertisement

The programme, she said, can usually be comfortably carried out, alongside food production and other existing activities.

Helen continued: “Indeed, it is this ordinary everyday farm activity that makes farming special for participants, and which is the most valuable thing it has to offer.

“Things like scraping the yard; feeding calves; weeding; chopping wood; fencing; planting; going for supplies and preparing simple meals in the kitchen, can be part of the mix.

When compared to many other diversification options, it involves minimal capital outlay or ongoing input cost.

“No new tractors, buildings, pieces of equipment or expensive supplies are required.

“Another one of the other great benefits of social farming, is that it encourages the farmer and the wider farm household – including the next generation – to see the farm with fresh eyes, and to have a shift in mindset as to what it has to offer,” she added.

As the demand for Social Farming continues to rise, Social Farming Ireland is actively seeking farmers who are interested in becoming part of the initiative.

The organisation is encouraging farmers to join the movement, offering them the chance to make a significant impact on the lives of others while enhancing the sense of community in their respective regions.

Advertisement

The Social Farming programme aims to create a symbiotic relationship between farmers and individuals who may benefit from the therapeutic and supportive environment of a farm setting.

“Social Farming is a concept that brings together agriculture and social care, offering individuals the opportunity to engage in meaningful activities on a farm.

“These initiatives are often targeted at individuals who may face social isolation, mental health challenges, or other barriers to participation in community life,” said Helen.

Social Farming Ireland provides free sessions for interested farmers, providing details about the programme, its benefits, and the process of becoming a social farmer.

Training is scheduled for the coming weeks, so those interested should get in touch as soon as possible to avail of a limited number of spaces.

Ongoing support with development and placements is provided by the Social Farming Ireland team through five locally-based regional development officers.

Farmers interested in taking part should express their interest by contacting Social Farming Ireland through its website, by phoning (071) 9641772 or by email [email protected]