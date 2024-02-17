By Anna Powell

Christmas Tractors Nenagh is a magical event which has been brought to the town of Nenagh every year for the past six years.

On one evening, over 30 decorated tractors, combine harvesters and vintage agri-vehicles light up the streets of Nenagh for little over an hour for no other reason than to do something good for the community.

Recently, the organisers gathered in the Peppermill in Nenagh to acknowledge their achievement of raising over €23,350.

Local farmers were thanked by key organisers of the event and by the charities that were to benefit from this funding.

Christmas Tractors Nenagh charity donation

This year, Christmas Tractors Nenagh was in aid of Nenagh’s Billy Goulding, a young boy who was paralysed from the neck down at the age of two, and The A Team, north Tipperary’s Youth Club for children with autism.

Albert Purcell, lead organiser of the event, made a point to thank all of the farmers who continue to help out with the event each year:

“This event just wouldn’t be possible without the continued support of the agricultural contractors of north Tipperary and we just want to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of you for making it happen again this year.”

Without the support of local farmers and volunteers, Christmas Tractors Nenagh would not be able to do its magic for the community of Nenagh and this is something that can often be missed by those who come out to watch the parade each year.

While it is easy to spot the 30 tractors travelling in convoy through Nenagh on the day of the parade, it is harder to spot all of the work that is done behind the scenes by the farmers and volunteers.

It’s even harder for people who are not involved to realise the impact that the money raised by the event has on the chosen charities each year.

Over the past five years, this fundraiser has been an immense help to the Goulding family who come from a farming background.

Victor Goulding, proud father of Nenagh’s Billy Goulding said:“Christmas Tractors Nenagh is the biggest fundraiser we have any more for Billy. We are now 10 years since Billy got hit by the virus and it has brought serious challenges in those 10 years.

“We are forever grateful to everyone involved with Christmas Tractors Nenagh. We had to buy Billy machines at home which cost a bit of money to try and help him take his own breaths, make his own cough, build up his chest muscles.

“This is something that we could not afford to do and if it wasn’t for the Christmas Tractors Nenagh who have supported us for the last five years, it wouldn’t have happened so thank you very much.”

The donation from Christmas Tractors Nenagh was also greatly appreciated by the A-Team, north Tipperary’s Youth club for children with autism.

Ailish Cleary, chairperson of the A-Team said: “We are currently in the process of sourcing our own premises as we need a bigger space to support the work that we do and this is going to require money.

“It’s amazing to see that the A-Team has the support of the community behind us as we work to build a bigger space for the youth of Tipperary.

“Although this new building will help support the 150 members of our club, it will also be a space for the non-autistic youth of our locality as we will be working in collaboration with Youth Work Ireland Tipperary.”

The funding would not have been raised without the 38 agricultural contractors who decided to give up their time and take part in the charity event.

Each farmer covers their own cost of decorating their tractor and each farmer also takes the time out of their workday to assemble and disassemble the lights and decorations for their vehicle, which can take hours to complete, even with help.

The tractors always look amazing decorated in Christmas lights, but it is the good nature behind everyone, especially the farmers who donate their time to this event each year, that truly brings it to life and make it such a success for the community of Nenagh.