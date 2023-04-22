A total of 211 motorists have been detected above the speed limit on National Slow Down Day, An Garda Síochána has said.

The speed of 140,720 vehicles was checked by GoSafe during the 24-hour period of National Slow Down Day from 07:00a.m on Friday (April 21) to 07:00a.m this morning (Saturday, April 22).

Gardaí said the operation aims to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding, to increase compliance with speed limits and act as a deterrent to driving at excessive or inappropriate speed.

Slow Down Day

A motorist on the N87 at Gartaquill Milltown, Co. Cavan was detected travelling at 132km/h in a 80km/h zone.

Advertisement

Another vehicle in Cavan was detected at 84km/h in a 60km/h zone on the Dublin Road, and a further motorist at 78km/h in a 60km/h zone on the R188 Doocassan Drung.

In Co. Cork a motorist was travelling at 157km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N25 at Ballyadam. Another vehicle was detected at 68km/h in a 50km/h zone on the L2211 Coolroe Ballincollig.

Further examples, among others, of motorists putting themselves and others at risk include:

84km/h in a 50km/h zone on the N61 at Knockcroghery, Roscommon;

94km/h in a 60km/h zone on the R445 at Clogheen Monasterevin, Kildare;

123km/h in a 80km/h zone on the R179 at Clonsedy Carrickmacross, Monaghan;

156km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N4 at Carrickmoyragh Newtownforbes, Longford;

147km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N13 Speenoge Burt, Donegal;

161km/h in a 120km/h zone on the M6 at An Carn Mór Thiar Órán Mór, Gaillimh;

153km/h in a 120km/h zone on the M6 Killavally Tyrrellspass, Westmeath;

77km/h in a 50km/h zone on the Mullingar Road Ballivor, Meath;

85km/h in a 60km/h zone on the North Road Drogheda, Louth;

82km/h in a 60km/h zone on the R463 Gortatogher Parteen, Clare;

105km/h in a 80km/h zone on the R356 Tonlemone Banagher, Offaly;

127km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N10 Grevine East Kilkenny, Kilkenny;

74km/h in a 60km/h zone on the Tipperary Road Oola, Limerick;

121km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N11 Mt Kennedy Demesne Newtownmountkennedy, Wicklow;

72km/h in a 60km/h zone on the N11 Ferrycarrig Wexford, Wexford.

An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to drivers to comply with speed limits in order to reduce the number of speed-related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads.

Advertisement

Last year, 157 lives were tragically lost on the country’s roads, the largest death toll on our roads since 2016. To date this year there have been 52 fatalities on our roads.

Data from gardaí and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) shows that drivers continue to speed. During 2022, 73% of fatal collisions occurred on rural (80km/h or more) roads with 27% on urban roads.

It has been estimated that 30% of fatal collisions are as a direct result of speeding or inappropriate speed.