A Sligo farmer is taking a keen interest in the history of his land and the local area after discovering a slab-lined feature with bone visible on his property.

Declan Forde was carrying out improvement works on his land in June 2021 when he made the discovery. While excavating a small channel next to an access route, he spotted the slab-lined feature in what looked like a sub-surface cavity.

Declan, who lives on the mixed farm – dairy and drystock – with his wife Rachel and their son Tom (4), sent photographs of the discovery to his brother Michéal Forde, a former professional archaeologist who advised him to contact local archaeologist, Angela Wallace.

Angela confirmed the archaeological nature of the discovery and advised contacting the National Museum duty officer and the National Monuments Service.

Local Garda Sgt. Helen Cuddy was also advised of the discovery of human remains in line with the Coroners Act 1962. Gardaí visited the site in conjunction with archaeologists and all were satisfied that the remains were from the distant past.

Matthew Seaver, assistant keeper, Irish Antiquities Division, National Museum of Ireland, along with his colleague, Dr. Bernard Gilhooly, carried out a small excavation of the human remains. They were joined on site by specialist osteo-archaeologist Dr. Linda Lynch.

Slab-lined grave

Radiocarbon dates were obtained, revealing that the burial was of early medieval date. The site has been recorded by the archaeological survey section of the National Monuments Service as a monument.

“The National Museum and national monuments spent two days here excavating the site and removed the remains, returning the ground to its original state,” said Rachel.

“They were extremely accommodating, having several visitors to the site while they worked and took time out answering questions and explaining everything.”

Declan and his family found it fascinating to learn more about the previously unknown historical links on the farm and are happy to aid in the long-term conservation of this historic site.

“The farm is definitely third generation, possibly longer,” he said.

“Previously we had only been aware of the two ring forts on the land which are used as grazing pasture. We never go near them, other than that.”

The discovery has shed new light on a previously unknown burial tradition at this location 1,500 years ago, said Angela Wallace.

Following the discovery, Matthew Seaver from the National Museum gave an online talk on the excavation of the stone-lined grave at Carrowgarry, in an event organised by Sligo Community Archaeology Project.

Sligo Community Archaeology Project is an initiative of Sligo Heritage Forum and an action of the Co. Sligo Heritage Plan. The project is a partnership between Sligo County Council and The Heritage Council and is supported by the Heritage Council under the County Heritage Plan Funding 2022.

History of the farm

Rachel said the find has made the family more interested in the history of their farm.

“Also Declan would be more aware when he is digging,” she said.

“We got the full report from Matthew and also listened to the online discussion he did in November. It was amazing. It put it in context time-wise, around the time of St. Patrick.”

Matthew told Agriland that the National Museum of Ireland excavated human remains in a slab-lined grave exposed through agricultural work at Carrowgarry, Co. Sligo.

The discovery was reported immediately to An Garda Síochána and the National Museum of Ireland.

“The site was not a known archaeological monument and the works did not require planning permission,” he said.

“The National Museum of Ireland is responsible under legislation for all archaeological objects without a known owner. The burial was at risk and preservation in-situ was not an option and a decision was taken to excavate under licence in consultation with our colleagues in the National Monuments Service, Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage,” he said.

“Specialist work showed that this adult male was buried in the fifth to early sixth century AD, during a time of great social change in Ireland.

“The discovery is important in the context of early church sites, burial mounds and early medieval settlements in an area around Killala bay, described in detail in early accounts of St. Patrick’s life.

“The National Museum of Ireland has published an account of the excavation in the Journal of the Sligo Field Club and discussed the site in a recent online talk hosted by the Community Archaeology Project of Sligo County Council,” he continued.

“The National Museum of Ireland is very grateful to the landowner for their co-operation and hospitality.

“We undertake different kinds of fieldwork on agricultural land every year, sometimes excavations under licence and sometimes under the national monuments legislation which gives the director and agents acting on his/her behalf power to retrieve archaeological objects.

“This would be based on reports from farmers regarding discoveries on their land. We usually receive several reports each year of the discovery of human remains on agricultural land in places where no previous archaeological monuments were known.

“When these are outside the planning process, we would be involved.”