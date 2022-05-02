Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan has recently launched the €20 million Waters of LIFE strategic project, which aims to reverse the long-term trend of decline in Ireland’s high-status waters.

High-status rivers are those considered to be in pristine condition and rich in biodiversity. Agriculture accounts for 22% of the pressures acting on such water bodies, according to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

While Ireland is one of a small number of EU member states that still has several high-status water bodies, the number of remaining sites has declined from 31.5% (1987-1990) to 19.9% (2017-2020), according to data by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The six catchments included in this scheme are:

The Shournagh, Co. Cork, near Tower and Blarney;

The Awbeg, Co. Cork, near Kanturk;

The Island River in the Galway/Roscommon area near Ballymoe;

Rivers in the catchment of Lough Graney, Co. Clare;

The Avonmore, Co. Wicklow;

The Sheen, Co. Kerry, as a control river for the strategic project (not at risk).

The Shournagh, the Awbeg, the Island River and the Avonmore are all under significant pressure due to agriculture, the department said.

Speaking at the project launch, Minister Noonan said the ongoing loss of high-status waters is among the most concerning, protracted and persistent water-quality trends in Ireland. He added:

“The six high-status rivers selected for this scheme – and the communities, industries and the local economy surrounding them – will benefit greatly from the implementation of locally tailored solutions to be delivered through this scheme.”

The project will include a demonstration project to develop, test, and validate integrated catchment management measures to halt and reverse the declining number of high-status water bodies in Ireland.

Key objectives up to 2028

Minister Noonan said there is no doubt many learnings will be found and can be applied to future efforts to preserve and improve Ireland’s high-status waters.

Key objectives of the Waters of LIFE strategic project up to 2028 will be:

Increase understanding of the causes of status change in these types of rivers, which can be sensitive to even minor land-management changes within a catchment;

Enhance public awareness of the ecology, ecosystems and natural capital of high-status waters and their catchments;

Develop locally tailored solutions in consultation with local landowners and communities. This will include development of a results-based agricultural payments scheme, which will be implemented in three of the six catchments;

Make recommendations that will inform the development of future agri-environment and forestry policies, and provide for the long-term sustainable management of high-status catchments.

This LIFE integrated project, which is the EU’s funding instrument for the environment and climate action, has a budget of €20,369,805 out of which €9,500,000 have been committed by the European Union.

The project is managed by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and involves 16 partners including the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), Teagasc and the EPA.

The minister looks forward to working together with the communities and landowners in each of the selected regions to bring out the best in these rivers.