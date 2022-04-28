A new funding scheme targeting the waste-water collection and treatment needs of rural villages without access to public waste-water services has been launched to the tune of €50 million.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien announced the funding under the National Development Plan.

It follows on from the completion of a review of villages and settlements that do not have access to public waste water infrastructure.

This work included consultation with stakeholders and a detailed survey completed by local authorities of those villages and settlements.

Local authorities now have the opportunity to develop early and comprehensive applications for funding under this new scheme, which will be included in the department’s overall Multi-Annual Rural Water Programme 2022-2025.

This will allow the villages and settlements that will ultimately be approved for funding to have a real and meaningful prospect of a speedier and successful outcome, according to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

It is expected that at least 10 demonstration projects will be supported under this first round of funding.

Advertisement

The principal policy drivers of this new initiative are to provide opportunities to support the provision of housing in smaller villages, which are not currently serviced by collective waste-water treatment systems, while reducing the risk to public health and preventing water pollution.

Minister O’Brien said:

“The improved waste-water services will enable local authorities to work in partnership with the community to enable villages and settlements to be better places to live, work and visit, to support overall government objectives under Housing for All and give practical effect to our vision for a vibrant rural Ireland under Our Rural Future.”

This new measure will provide 85% exchequer funding through the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, with the remaining 15% in funding coming from the relevant local authority.

The first phase of funding, announced today, will focus on areas of most need based on housing and environmental criteria.

Local authorities are now being invited to submit proposals for consideration for funding under this new measure, which will stay open for applications until September 15.