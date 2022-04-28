The Emerald Expo made its long-anticipated return on Saturday, April 23, after a two-year absence.
Held at the Virginia Showgrounds in Virginia, Co. Cavan, the day featured top-class stock and showmanship.
The Senior Championship was won by Clonpaddin G Fame Et, exhibited by John Dowling, from the Baldonnel herd.
Clonpaddin G Fame Et also won best udder of the show on the day.
The Baldonnel herd also took the top honour in 2019 with Baldonnel FM Sunshine.
Reserve champion went to Monamore Diamond Barbie from the Monamore herd of Tom and James Kelly.
The Junior Championship at the Emeral Expo went to Ballyboy Awsome Carmen 1312 Et, exhibited by Jim and Una Sinnott. Reserve Champion was Hallow Solomon Arengatang Et, exhibited by Philip and Linda Jones.
Intermediate Champion was Bawnmore Pepper Almeric, exhibited by John O’Connor and the Reserve Champion was Clonpaddin Doc Twizzle, exhibited by Garry and John Hurley.
The Emerald Expo also saw the return of Young Members’ showmanship, with the Handler Championship won by Colin Todd; Reserve Champion was Brian Hurley and the Honourable Mention was for Will Jones.
Livestock results
Junior classes
Class 1: Holstein Friesian heifer born after January 1, 2022
- Ellys Darlingo Rhapsody Et, exhibited by Steve Mcloughlin/Maria Burke.
Class 3: Holstein Friesian Heifer born between August 1 and October 31, 2021
- Clonpaddin Add Fame, exhibited by Garry and John Hurley;
- Dalevalley Unix Apple 2209 Et, exhibited by Roy Cromie;
- Evergrange Apple 1 Et, exhibited by Mervyn Eager.
Class 4: Holstein Friesian Heifer born between April 1 and July 31, 2021
- Dalevalley Jordy Hot Red P Et, exhibited by Louise Whelan and Richard Whelan;
- Greenlea Mogul Aiko 1669, exhibited by Padraic Greenan;
- Ellys Crisp Rhapsody, exhibited by Liam and Sandra Murphy.
Class 5: Holstein Friesian Heifer born between January 1 and March 31, 2021
- Ballyboy Awsome Carmen 1312 Et, exhibited by Jim and Una Sinnott;
- Hallow Solomon Arengatang Et, exhibited by Philip and Linda Jones;
- Dalevalley Sol Unix Cosmo Et, exhibited by Roy Cromie.
Junior Championship
- Champion: Ballyboy Awsome Carmen 1312et, exhibited by Jim and Una Sinnott;
- Reserve Champion: Hallow Solomon Arengatang Et, exhibited by Philip and Linda Jones;
- Honourable Mention: Dalevalley Jordy Hot Red P Et, exhibited by Louise and Richard Whelan.
Breffni Oriel 50th Anniversary Youngstock Class
Class 6: Breffni Oriel 50th Anniversary Youngstock Class (not in milk)
- Dalevalley Unix Apple 2209 Et, exhibited by Roy Cromie;
- Greenlea Mogul Aiko 1669, exhibited by Padraic Greenan;
- Dalevalley Sol Unix Cosmo Et, exhibited by Roy Cromie.
Junior colour breed championship
Class 7: Colour breed Maiden Heifer
- Greenlea Chrome Marble 1624, exhibited by Padraic Greenan.
Class 8: Colour breed In-Calf Heifer
- Knowe Mix Brown Kate 2, exhibited by Christian and Sinead Keenan.
Junior Colour Breed Championship
- Champion: Greenlea Chrome Marble 1624, exhibited by Padraic Greenan;
- Reserve Champion Knowe Mix Brown Kate 2, exhibited by Christian and Sinead Keenan.
Colour breed cow in-milk class
Class 10: Colour Breed Cow in Milk
- Threemile Pretty Rock, exhibited by Christian and Sinead Keenan;
- Gwynnog Primetime Linnet, exhibited by Christian and Sinead Keenan;
Colour Breed Champion:
- Champion: Threemile Pretty Rock, exhibited by Christian and Sinead Keenan;
- Reserve Champion: Gwynnog Primetime Linnet, exhibited by Christian and Sinead Keenan.
Intermediate classes
Class 11: Holstein Friesian Heifer in Milk (Calved before three-years old)
- Bawnmore Pepper Almeric, exhibited by John O’Connor;
- Clonpaddin Doc Twizzle, exhibited by Garry and John Hurley;
- Tubbertoby Artist Ashley, exhibited by Paul Flanagan.
Class 12: Holstein Friesian Heifer in Milk (Calved before three years old)
- Greenlea Splendid Katrina Et, exhibited by Padraic Greenan;
- Greenlea Altitude Katrina Et, exhibited by Padraic Greenan.
Intermediate Championship
- Champion: Bawnmore Pepper Almeric, exhibited by John O Connor;
- Reserve Champion: Clonpaddin Doc Twizzle, exhibited by Garry and John Hurley;
- Honourable Mention: Greenlea Splendid Katrina Et, exhibited by Padraic Greenan.
Emerald Expo Senior classes
Class 13: Senior three-Year-Old Holstein Friesian Cow in-milk born between July 1, 2018 and March 31, 2019
- Monamore Diamond Barbie, exhibited by Tom and James Kelly and Alan Dorianl;
- Coolroehouse Modify Maud, exhibited by John O Connor;
- Hallow Impression Nicole, exhibited by Philip and Linda Jones.
Class 14: Confined Holstein Friesian cow in milk
- Coretard Gold Jolly, exhibited by Christian and Sinead Keenan;
- Ardvarnock S-Kick Cosmopolitan, exhibited by Norman Witherow;
- Foyleview Aplicable Royale, exhibited by Luke and Justin Porter.
Class 15: Four-Year-Old Holstein Friesian cow in-milk born between July 1, 2017 and June 30, 2018
- Logan Syracuse Sweet Imp, exhibited by John O’Connor;
- Foyleview Applicable Royal, exhibited by Luke and Justin Porter;
Class 16: Five-Year-Old Holstein Friesian cow in-milk born between July 1, 2016 and June 30, 2017
- Tubbertoby Doorman Joy, exhibited by Paul Flanagan;
- Priestland Atwood James Roseet, exhibited by John O’Connor.
Class 17: Mature Holstein Friesian Cow in milk born before June 30, 2016
- Clonpaddin G Fame Et, exhibited by John Dowling;
- Ballyboy Sid Carmen 1039, exhibited by Jim and Una Sinnott;
- Bawnmore Mogul Melody 4, exhibited by John O’Connor.
Class 18: The Production Class: Judged on conformation
- Redhouse 1633 Goodwhone Isa, exhibited by Padraic Greenan.
Class 19: Highest Holstein Friesian economic breeding index (EBI) animal, judged on conformation
- Redhouse 1633 Goodwhone Isa, exhibited by Padraic Greenan;
- Tubbertoby Doorman Joy, exhibited by Paul Flanagan;
- Tubbertoby Artist Ashley, exhibited by Paul Flanagan.
Class 20: Best group of three females owned by Exhibitor
- John O Connor, Cork;
- Christian and Sinead Keenan, Monaghan;
- Jim and Una Sinnott, Wexford.
Senior Championship
- Champion: Clonpaddin G Fame Et, exhibited by John Dowling;
- Reserve Champion: Monamore Diamond Barbie, exhibited by Tom and James Kelly and Alan Dorian;
- Honourable Mention: Bawnmore Pepper Almeric, exhibited by John O’Connor.
Best udder of show
- Clonpaddin G Fame Et, exhibited by John O’ Connor.
Exhibitor Bred Champion
- Monamore Diamond Barbie, exhibited by Tom and James Kelly and Alan Dorian.
Premier Breeder
- Padraic Greenan, Co. Monaghan.
Premier Exhibitor
- Padraic Greenan, Co. Monaghan.
Emerald Expo Handler Championship
Handler Championship
- Champion Colin Todd, Breffni Oriel;
- Reserve Champion Brian Hurley, Slaney;
- Honourable Mention Will Jones, Slaney.
Handler results can be seen below:
Handler aged 12 years and under on January 1, 2022
- Kate Jones, Slaney;
- Niamh Murphy, Carlow/Kilkenny;
- Zoe Greenan, Breffni Oriel.
Handler aged 13-16 on January 1, 2022
- Brian Hurley, Slaney;
- Will Jones, Slaney;
- Josh Sinnott , Slaney.
Handler aged 13-16 on January 1, 2022
- Colin Todd, Breffni Oriel;
- Cathal Mulhall, Carlow/Kilkenny;
- Hollie Keenan, Breffni Oriel.