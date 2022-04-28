The Emerald Expo made its long-anticipated return on Saturday, April 23, after a two-year absence.

Held at the Virginia Showgrounds in Virginia, Co. Cavan, the day featured top-class stock and showmanship.

Emerald Expo

The Senior Championship was won by Clonpaddin G Fame Et, exhibited by John Dowling, from the Baldonnel herd.

Clonpaddin G Fame Et also won best udder of the show on the day.

The Baldonnel herd also took the top honour in 2019 with Baldonnel FM Sunshine.

Reserve champion went to Monamore Diamond Barbie from the Monamore herd of Tom and James Kelly. Overall Senior Champion, Richard Whelan Emerald Expo Show Director, PJ Kelly IHFA President, Paul Hannan, Judge, Overall Senior Champion, Clonpaddin G Fame Et, exhibited by John Dowling, Meath, Conor McGovern, FBD sponsor, Patrick Gaynor Virginia Show Committee, Charles Gallagher CEO IHFA, Photo Maria Kelly

The Junior Championship at the Emeral Expo went to Ballyboy Awsome Carmen 1312 Et, exhibited by Jim and Una Sinnott. Reserve Champion was Hallow Solomon Arengatang Et, exhibited by Philip and Linda Jones.

Intermediate Champion was Bawnmore Pepper Almeric, exhibited by John O’Connor and the Reserve Champion was Clonpaddin Doc Twizzle, exhibited by Garry and John Hurley.

The Emerald Expo also saw the return of Young Members’ showmanship, with the Handler Championship won by Colin Todd; Reserve Champion was Brian Hurley and the Honourable Mention was for Will Jones. Handler Championship; Paul Hannan Judge with Honourable Mention Handler, Will Jones, Wexford, Reserve Champion Handler, Brian Hurley, Wicklow, Champion Handler, Colin Todd, Monaghan, pictured with Tomas Reilly, Volac, sponsor. Photo: Maria Kelly

Livestock results

Junior classes

Class 1: Holstein Friesian heifer born after January 1, 2022

Ellys Darlingo Rhapsody Et, exhibited by Steve Mcloughlin/Maria Burke.

Class 3: Holstein Friesian Heifer born between August 1 and October 31, 2021

Clonpaddin Add Fame, exhibited by Garry and John Hurley; Dalevalley Unix Apple 2209 Et, exhibited by Roy Cromie; Evergrange Apple 1 Et, exhibited by Mervyn Eager.

Class 4: Holstein Friesian Heifer born between April 1 and July 31, 2021

Dalevalley Jordy Hot Red P Et, exhibited by Louise Whelan and Richard Whelan; Greenlea Mogul Aiko 1669, exhibited by Padraic Greenan; Ellys Crisp Rhapsody, exhibited by Liam and Sandra Murphy.

Class 5: Holstein Friesian Heifer born between January 1 and March 31, 2021

Ballyboy Awsome Carmen 1312 Et, exhibited by Jim and Una Sinnott; Hallow Solomon Arengatang Et, exhibited by Philip and Linda Jones; Dalevalley Sol Unix Cosmo Et, exhibited by Roy Cromie.

Junior Championship

Champion: Ballyboy Awsome Carmen 1312et, exhibited by Jim and Una Sinnott;

Reserve Champion: Hallow Solomon Arengatang Et, exhibited by Philip and Linda Jones;

Honourable Mention: Dalevalley Jordy Hot Red P Et, exhibited by Louise and Richard Whelan.

Junior Holstein Championship Paul Hannan, Judge , Honourable Mention Dalevalley Jordy Hot Red P Et, exhibited by Louise and Richard Whelan, Meath, handler Stacey O Sullivan, Reserve Junior Champion, Hallow Solomon Arengatang Et, exhinited by Philip and Linda Jones, Wexford, handler Will Jones, Junior Champion Ballyboy Awsome Carmen, Jim and Una Sinnott, Handler Josh Sinnott, Winston Bennett, sponsor. Breffni Oriel Holstein Friesian Club. Photo Maria Kelly

Breffni Oriel 50th Anniversary Youngstock Class

Class 6: Breffni Oriel 50th Anniversary Youngstock Class (not in milk)

Dalevalley Unix Apple 2209 Et, exhibited by Roy Cromie; Greenlea Mogul Aiko 1669, exhibited by Padraic Greenan; Dalevalley Sol Unix Cosmo Et, exhibited by Roy Cromie.

Junior colour breed championship

Class 7: Colour breed Maiden Heifer

Greenlea Chrome Marble 1624, exhibited by Padraic Greenan.

Class 8: Colour breed In-Calf Heifer

Knowe Mix Brown Kate 2, exhibited by Christian and Sinead Keenan.

Junior Colour Breed Championship

Champion: Greenlea Chrome Marble 1624, exhibited by Padraic Greenan;

Reserve Champion Knowe Mix Brown Kate 2, exhibited by Christian and Sinead Keenan.

Colour breed cow in-milk class

Class 10: Colour Breed Cow in Milk

Threemile Pretty Rock, exhibited by Christian and Sinead Keenan; Gwynnog Primetime Linnet, exhibited by Christian and Sinead Keenan;

Colour Breed Champion:

Champion: Threemile Pretty Rock, exhibited by Christian and Sinead Keenan;

Reserve Champion: Gwynnog Primetime Linnet, exhibited by Christian and Sinead Keenan.

Intermediate classes

Class 11: Holstein Friesian Heifer in Milk (Calved before three-years old)

Advertisement

Bawnmore Pepper Almeric, exhibited by John O’Connor; Clonpaddin Doc Twizzle, exhibited by Garry and John Hurley; Tubbertoby Artist Ashley, exhibited by Paul Flanagan.

Class 12: Holstein Friesian Heifer in Milk (Calved before three years old)

Greenlea Splendid Katrina Et, exhibited by Padraic Greenan; Greenlea Altitude Katrina Et, exhibited by Padraic Greenan.

Intermediate Championship

Champion: Bawnmore Pepper Almeric, exhibited by John O Connor;

Reserve Champion: Clonpaddin Doc Twizzle, exhibited by Garry and John Hurley;

Honourable Mention: Greenlea Splendid Katrina Et, exhibited by Padraic Greenan.

Intermediate Championship, Eamon McEnteggart, Glanbia, Paul Hannan Judge, Honourable Mention, Greenlea Splendid Katrina ET, exhibited by Padraic Greenan, Monaghan handler Colin Todd, Reserve Intermediate Champion, Clonpaddin Doc Twizzle, exhibited by Garry and John Hurley, Wicklow, handler Brian Hurley, Intermediate Champion, Bawnmore Pepper Almeric, exhibited by John O’Connor, Cork, handler Paul Murphy, Denis O’Sullivan, sponsor . Glanbia. Photo Maria Kelly

Emerald Expo Senior classes

Class 13: Senior three-Year-Old Holstein Friesian Cow in-milk born between July 1, 2018 and March 31, 2019

Monamore Diamond Barbie, exhibited by Tom and James Kelly and Alan Dorianl; Coolroehouse Modify Maud, exhibited by John O Connor; Hallow Impression Nicole, exhibited by Philip and Linda Jones.

Class 14: Confined Holstein Friesian cow in milk

Coretard Gold Jolly, exhibited by Christian and Sinead Keenan; Ardvarnock S-Kick Cosmopolitan, exhibited by Norman Witherow; Foyleview Aplicable Royale, exhibited by Luke and Justin Porter.

Class 15: Four-Year-Old Holstein Friesian cow in-milk born between July 1, 2017 and June 30, 2018

Logan Syracuse Sweet Imp, exhibited by John O’Connor; Foyleview Applicable Royal, exhibited by Luke and Justin Porter;

Class 16: Five-Year-Old Holstein Friesian cow in-milk born between July 1, 2016 and June 30, 2017

Tubbertoby Doorman Joy, exhibited by Paul Flanagan; Priestland Atwood James Roseet, exhibited by John O’Connor.

Class 17: Mature Holstein Friesian Cow in milk born before June 30, 2016

Clonpaddin G Fame Et, exhibited by John Dowling; Ballyboy Sid Carmen 1039, exhibited by Jim and Una Sinnott; Bawnmore Mogul Melody 4, exhibited by John O’Connor.

Class 18: The Production Class: Judged on conformation

Redhouse 1633 Goodwhone Isa, exhibited by Padraic Greenan.

Class 19: Highest Holstein Friesian economic breeding index (EBI) animal, judged on conformation

Redhouse 1633 Goodwhone Isa, exhibited by Padraic Greenan; Tubbertoby Doorman Joy, exhibited by Paul Flanagan; Tubbertoby Artist Ashley, exhibited by Paul Flanagan.

Class 20: Best group of three females owned by Exhibitor

John O Connor, Cork; Christian and Sinead Keenan, Monaghan; Jim and Una Sinnott, Wexford.

Senior Championship

Champion: Clonpaddin G Fame Et, exhibited by John Dowling;

Reserve Champion: Monamore Diamond Barbie, exhibited by Tom and James Kelly and Alan Dorian;

Honourable Mention: Bawnmore Pepper Almeric, exhibited by John O’Connor.

Senior Championship PJ Kelly President IHFA, Charles Gallagher CEO IHFA, Paul Hannan Judge, Honourable Mention Bawnmore Pepper Almeric, exhibited by John O’Connor, Cork, handler Paul Murphy, Reserve Senior Champion Monamore Diamond Barbie, Exhibited by Tom and James Kelly and Alan Dorian Handler Richard Jones, Louth, Senior Holstein Champion, Clonpaddin G Fame Et, Exhibited by John Dowling, handler John Dowling, Meath, Conor McGovern, sponsor. FBD. Richard Whelan Emerald Expo Show Director. Photo Maria Kelly

Best udder of show

Clonpaddin G Fame Et, exhibited by John O’ Connor.

Exhibitor Bred Champion

Monamore Diamond Barbie, exhibited by Tom and James Kelly and Alan Dorian.

Premier Breeder

Padraic Greenan, Co. Monaghan.

Premier Exhibitor

Padraic Greenan, Co. Monaghan.

Exhibitor Bred Championship, Charles Gallagher CEO IHFA, Paul Hannan, Judge, Honourable Mention, Balyboy Sid Carmen, exhibited by Jim and Una Sinnott, Wexford, handler Laura Sinnott, Reserve Champion, Bawnmore Pepper Almeric, exhibited by John O’Connor, Cork, handler Paul Murphy, Champion, Monamore Diamond Barbie, exhibited by Tom and James Kelly and Alan Dorian, Louth, handler Richard Jones. Photo Maria Kelly

Emerald Expo Handler Championship

Handler Championship

Champion Colin Todd, Breffni Oriel;

Reserve Champion Brian Hurley, Slaney;

Honourable Mention Will Jones, Slaney.

Handler results can be seen below:

Handler aged 12 years and under on January 1, 2022

Kate Jones, Slaney; Niamh Murphy, Carlow/Kilkenny; Zoe Greenan, Breffni Oriel.

Handler aged 13-16 on January 1, 2022

Brian Hurley, Slaney; Will Jones, Slaney; Josh Sinnott , Slaney.

Handler aged 13-16 on January 1, 2022